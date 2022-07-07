Montgomery County Executive Elrich Encourages First-Time Homebuyers to Apply for Assistance from $3 Million Available in Down Payment Support
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is encouraging first-time homebuyers to apply for assistance from the County’s $3 million in funding dedicated to two down payment assistance programs. The two programs being funded by the County are the Montgomery Homeownership Program, administered by the State of Maryland’s Department of...mocoshow.com
