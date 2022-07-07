ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Encourages First-Time Homebuyers to Apply for Assistance from $3 Million Available in Down Payment Support

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is encouraging first-time homebuyers to apply for assistance from the County’s $3 million in funding dedicated to two down payment assistance programs. The two programs being funded by the County are the Montgomery Homeownership Program, administered by the State of Maryland’s Department of...

Jinx
3d ago

I’m thinking about not giving him my vote this time. Montgomery County is a hot mess! Nothing has gotten done. Roads are a disaster. Low police presence. Crime is up like crazy. I got physically threatened on my own front porch. WE NEED A CHANGE!

