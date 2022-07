Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has elevated the Aggies' recruiting during his time in College Station with the most noteworthy evidence being the program's 2022 class which was rated as the best not for last February but of all time per the 247 Sports Composite. While there's been a lot of attention showered on the incoming freshmen (and justifiably so) Fisher put together back to back to back top ten classes nationally from 2019 to 2021 as well...and it's those players who are expected to do the heavy lifting in 2022 while the newcomers to campus get acclimated to college ball.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO