The Notre Dame football program has produced elite players in recent years, and in 2022, the star wideout could be an NFL Pro Bowler for the first time. For years, Chase Claypool was a dynamic wide receiver for the Notre Dame football program, racking up nearly 1,700 yards across his final two seasons in South Bend. Due to his incredible production, and outstanding skill set, Claypool was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO