ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

16-year-old charged in carjacking of pizza delivery driver in Majestic Oaks

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Keishawn Xavier Jelks, 16, who was already in the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, car theft, and drug possession, has now been charged with a carjacking incident in which a pizza delivery driver’s car was stolen after the driver got out with the...

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 2

Whatever
3d ago

Juveniles who commit crimes should face the same punishment as adults, THEY ARE CRIMINALS, regardless of age. THE WORD "LIBERAL" HAS NO PLACE IN THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. Thats EXACTLY how we got to whete we are today with crime rate through the Roof.

Reply(1)
5
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for multiple scooter thefts said he needed the scooters for “survival”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mijael Linares-Jimenez, 35, was arrested last night and charged with the theft of two scooters. The first victim reported that his scooter was stolen on June 20. The second victim reported that her scooter was stolen on June 23. The license plate reader database was checked for hits on the second license plate, and it showed that the same person had been driving the scooter all over southwest Gainesville since June 24. The man riding the scooter had several distinctive features, including facial hair; a ponytail/man-bun; and Adidas shoes with a “very unique” green, white, and black design.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work. 22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart. Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun near Clarence R. Kelly Community Center, but officers don’t believe he was involved in yesterday’s shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Justice McGlocking, 22, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. At 4:47 p.m. yesterday, law enforcement responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of the Clarence...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation. 32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop. Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway...
CROSS CITY, FL
First Coast News

One killed in Orange Park crash involving car, motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Orange Park Police and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash on Saturday morning. Law enforcement responded to a deadly wreck between a car and a motorcyclist around 9 a.m.. One person was killed, officials said. No other victims have been reported from the crash, at this time. It it unknown if the victim was riding the motorcycle or in the car.
ORANGE PARK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from cash register over a month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desmond Lawrence, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $1,171 from the Circle K at 7404 NE Waldo Road, where he was a clerk. A store manager reported to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that Lawrence had been repeatedly taking money from the cash register while conducting “no sale” transactions. The manager reportedly provided documentation of 29 of these transactions between June 9 and July 7, 2022, and during that period the register was short a total of $1,171.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Pizza Delivery#Drug Possession#Verdant Cove Apartments
villages-news.com

Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart. The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dies, another seriously hurt after crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the red Mitsubishi Eclipse they were riding in was traveling north on Northeast 21st Street when for...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after stealing items from construction site

A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he stole over $200 worth of items from a home that was under construction. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to Hickory Course Pass in southeast Ocala in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV accident

A Lake City shooting suspect died when he failed to negotiate a curve on his ATV and collided with a concrete block Friday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. to the report of gunfire inside a residence at SW Richards Drive in Lake City where they found a male victim who was grazed by a bullet and did not require medical attention. Both the victim and a witness provided law enforcement with a possible suspect’s name and description of the ATV he was allegedly driving.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Teen accused of stealing cars from Alachua County pizza delivery drivers

Alachua County — The Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old stole cars from two pizza delivery drivers on two straight days in May, after someone in his home ordered the pizza. The Sheriff's Office says a Domino's driver arrived to Majestic Oaks around 3:30 PM on May 29th, and when the driver got out of his car, the teen forced his way into it and drove away. The Sheriff's Office says the teen was in a hit and run crash in front of Verdant Cove Apartments 25-minutes later.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooting suspect killed in ATV crash in Columbia County, troopers say

Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with almost $400,000 of cocaine on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Akil Jabari Walden, 35, of Havana, FL, was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was pulled over on I-75 in Alachua County for illegal window tint and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy found cocaine with an estimated street value of $399,100. The deputy was assigned...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy