For chill summer vibes, there is nothing quite like strolling with a cup of cold beer on a beautiful evening. Now, thanks to the recent proliferation of DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) districts around Southwest Ohio, more and more Cincinnatians get to experience this breezy pleasure. In a DORA district, patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages in special cups from a bar, restaurant, or shop with a DORA permit and stroll around an assigned area (and into participating businesses), drink in hand.

WYOMING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO