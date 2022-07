The Miami Dolphins were fortunate to land Thomas Morstead this off-season but they still added undrafted free agent Tommy Heatherly. Heatherly, a former FIU punter joins the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Many felt that the Dolphins would draft a punter during the draft but the addition of Thomas Morstead changed that. Morstead signed with Miami in April before the draft but the Dolphins still wanted some camp competition or at the very least someone to give the 14-year veteran Morstead some rest.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO