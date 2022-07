Gov. Doug Ducey shocked local leaders — many of them Republicans — when he vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed Maricopa County to ask voters to extend a half-cent sales tax to fund major transportation projects for the next 25 years. Why it matters: The sales tax was approved by Valley voters in 1985 and extended in 2004. Now known as Proposition 400, it will expire in 2025, leaving the future of metro Phoenix transportation in a precarious position.What they're saying: "It's not an overreaction at all to say this is going to have a significant negative impact...

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO