KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Kiowa and Ford County Sheriff's deputy. The KBI announced in a press release that 36-year-old Ryan Davis of Grand Island, Nebraska, was arrested Friday for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domesic battery. In August 2021, the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office requested the KBI investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. Davis is a full-time deputy for the Ford County sheriff's Office and a part-time deputy for the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office. Davis was booked into the Kiowa County Jail. The investigation is ongoing. The KBI says no further information will be released at this time.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO