Disney has a shaky track record around its support of LGBTQ+ rights. Pixar employees leaked information this spring alleging that the storied production company routinely cuts queer storylines from its content, and many think that if the corporation hadn’t dragged its feet to condemn Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that it could have stopped it from being signed into law. Now, Disney is adding a new layer to their complex tableau of give-and-take when it comes to representation. A scene from their new show Baymax appears to depict a trans man buying tampons.

