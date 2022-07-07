ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'Jayland should still be here': Former Akron police officer talks about his cousin's death

By Amanda Garrett, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Delone Carter sits at the intersection of Jayland Walker 's family, policing and Akron's past and future.

The Akron native, who is Walker's cousin and a former Akron police officer, on Thursday posted a 10½-minute YouTube video about his cousin. In the video, he also discussed his own experience as an Akron police officer and as a "Black man in America" who wants to change how African American communities are policed.

Akron police shooting: What we know — and still don't know — about the police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker shooting: President Biden: Justice Department is monitoring Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

"My cousin was killed, murdered, however you want to put it...he did not deserve to die nor be dealt with in that manner," said Carter, a former NFL running back who retired from the Akron Police Department on disability because of a hip replacement.

"Jayland should still be here," he said, citing his own Akron police training and the need to deescalate situations. "I know we are trained better than that to deal with an African American male that's unarmed and that's fleeing."

Officers should have been in good enough physical shape to run with Walker and have the focus of mind not to shoot him, Carter said.

Protesters demand change: Akron organizers list their demands for police reforms during Thursday press conference

Carter did not immediately respond to an interview request but said in the video he wanted to speak from the heart, saying his cousin "was a great kid raised in a great family...He was the furthest thing from a criminal."

What we know about Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Walker, who had no criminal record, was killed June 27 after police said they tried to stop his car for both a traffic offense and an equipment failure. Walker did not stop, and police said he fired a shot out of his window as he drove.

When Walker did pull over after a chase, officers swarmed his car. As the car slowly rolled forward, Walker ran. Video shows that police fired tasers at Walker, who continued to run. When Walker briefly turned back toward police, eight officers fired dozen of shots killing him.

Akron police shooting: What 13 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

Jayland Walker: 'Great, great, great tragedy.' Mike DeWine seeks police reform after Jayland Walker's death

Walker was unarmed at the time. Police said they later found a handgun in his car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwlG1_0gXwrYRN00

Delone Carter, Jayland Walker's cousin: 'I wanted to be part of fixing that issue'

Carter said he jointed the Akron police department specifically to help deescalate situations involving police in his home town.

"I wanted to be part of fixing that issue," he said, adding that he understood the anger many in the Black neighborhoods have. "I can digest it because I understand where you are mentally and it's my job" as an officer to calm things down so "we can talk."

That didn't happen with Walker, he said, who "was not treated like a human."

Carter said there are good Akron police officers, Black and white. But he said there also are issues.

Akron politics: First Akron council meeting since Jayland Walker protests will be virtual only

Akron police reform: Akron organizers list their demands for police reforms during Thursday press conference

When Carter was hired, he thought police leadership should be happy a former NFL player from Akron was applying, but said a police major glanced at him with a smug look on his face and was of an "old mindset that this is not a job for minorities."

Carter said that inspired him to prove that thinking wrong by his own policing and by recruiting more Black Akron residents as police.

Yet there were ongoing issues, he said, recalling being on duty after Minneapolis police  killed George Floyd and protests erupted in downtown Akron.

A white chief and white major at the time didn't consult with minority officers about how police might handle the situation, but instead had Black officers try to quell the tension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejluX_0gXwrYRN00

"Don't put us out there when there just when they're protesting and you want us to calm our own down," Carter said.  "I want to be standing out there with protesters, 'cause it's not right and change needs to happen."

In his video, Carter spoke specifically to Black officers. "I pray for you and I'm sorry you have to go to work and not be able to express your frustration," he told them, adding that Akron police and police everywhere need to have Black unions so Black officers feel supported and comfortable doing their jobs.

"The only way we can make this change and police our community better is to get involved, Black people, he said.

'Let's be the change'

For some that means voting, he said. He challenged others to join the police department and climb the ranks. And Carter said Black residents who are not police should still police their own communities.

"You know what your nephews, your nieces, your cousins are doing," Carter said. "Stop letting these music videos raise our kids."

Akron City Council: First Akron council meeting since Jayland Walker protests will be virtual only

He encouraged residents to turn to Akron organizations that can help.

"Let's be the change of America," Carter said.

Beacon Journal reporter Amanda Garrett can be reached at agarrett@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @agarrettABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Jayland should still be here': Former Akron police officer talks about his cousin's death

Comments / 26

MelN
2d ago

I have yet to hear the family or friends talk about the life changing tragic death of his fiancee. It seems like he was depressed and suffering from her loss. It is sad to think his family and friends may have over looked his pain and not got him the help to deal with his traumatic loss. It seems his bizarre actions as of late lead him to suicide by cops as a way to escape his pain.

Reply(3)
14
Truthsayer68
2d ago

He "could" still be here .... had he not ran - and not shot at apd ..... he " could" have been brought up better.... he " could" have had a FTP attitude like most hood people

Reply
15
brutally honest
2d ago

If he had listened to the officers, not shot at them, and not ran, he would absolutely still be here. He tried to the previous night, but apparently changed his mind. This is a sad ordeal. The officers didn’t take that job to get hurt or killed. When it’s all said and done, the officers will be vindicated. And still nobody wins

Reply(2)
26
 

