Premier League

'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing Manchester United Hope Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

One thing that Manchester United hope could change Cristiano Ronaldo's mind about leaving the club has been revealed, according to a reliable journalist.

Initially, the superstar striker was expected to stay at Old Trafford this summer, but reports state that he has aired his unhappiness and wants to leave to due to concerns around the club's ambition and lack of Champions League football.

The new boss Erik Ten Hag has has made a good first impression on players since the start of pre season, and The Red Devils are allegedly hoping that he may have the same affect on their main man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sa8o_0gXwrGnX00
IMAGO / PA Images

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has spoken about the situation regarding the 37 year old on the Talk Of The Devils podcast: "Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't talked to Erik ten Hag yet. This is a crucial element to it. It's someone else who's communicated (That he wants to leave the club). United are kind of thinking that maybe talks with Ten Hag could turn things around."

At the moment, the only other recognised striker in the squad is Anthony Martial, who has not enjoyed good form since the 19/20 season. So, it would seem like United want to keep hold of Ronaldo for at least one more year.

The five time Champions League winner played 38 games in all competitions for the team last season, scoring 24 goals and making 3 assists.

Yardbarker

Manchester United tables an improved offer for Arsenal target

Manchester United seems to have met Ajax’s demands for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez with their latest offer. The Argentinian is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between both clubs as he seeks to move to the Premier League. Arsenal first launched a bid for his signature, but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

Manchester City Looking to Emulate Chelsea with Dutch and Brazilian Negotiations in The Pipeline for City Football Group

Manchester City are keen to grow the global brand using Chelsea as a blueprint for success according to a finance expert. Keiran Maguire is well known for his knowledge of the financial side of the game, publishing The Price of Football and having a podcast with Kevin Day that discuss different situations in the men's and women's game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy at Manchester United, claiming that he has every right to be unhappy with the current situation. Despite initial expectations that the superstar would stay at the club this season, recent reports suggest that he is unsettled and disappointed with the level of ambition being showed at Old Trafford - in addition to the lack of Champions League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

