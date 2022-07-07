Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Willing To Give Up As The Best Paid In The Premier League

According to a report, Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo would be willing to accept a salary reduction, giving up his status as the best paid footballer of the Premier League.

Following the statements from the player expressing his desire to leave the Old Trafford side due to their lack of ambition in the transfer market.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In addition the forward has not showed up for training so far this week, the 37-year-old was supposed to come back on Monday.

The Portugal International allegedly claimed he had to solve a family situation, being the reason for him to miss training on Tuesday as well.

Due to the nature of Ronaldo’s absence the player could not be fined by the club, all they can do is wait for the Striker to come back and sort things out with the Dutch manager.

For Wednesday Erik Ten Hag gave the team the day off prior to their flight to Bangkok on Friday, where Cristiano Ronaldo became a doubt thanks to his situation.

It was claimed that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been knocking the doors of several European clubs, looking for a new team where the Portuguese could shine.

According to Spanish outlet Marca: Cristiano wants to leave, even if that means giving up as the best paid footballer in the Premier League.

The Striker legend earns around 30 million euros per year, and has accepted a reduction on his salary but has some conditions that has told Jorge Mendes.

His next team has to be a Champions League club that has good chances of winning the tournament.

