ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Letter to the Editor | Ciclovía Is a Reminder to Share the Roads

By Guest Contributor
salinasvalleytribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenfield was the latest of the South Monterey County cities to hold a Ciclovía event on June 26. El Camino Real was closed off to allow pedestrians, cyclists and skaters the ability to move freely without the interruption of cars and participate in activities or learn about health at the many...

salinasvalleytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
salinasvalleytribune.com

Highway 146 paving project east of Soledad begins Monday

SOLEDAD — Travelers on Highway 146 east of Soledad will experience traffic control and a one-day full closure of the roadway next week as a paving project moves forward from Monday, July 11, through Thursday, July 14. Highway 146 is the main road leading from Soledad to the western...
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

Winner of Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2022 announced Saturday

SALINAS, Calif. — The winner of the Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2022 has been announced. The woman now taking the reins of the coveted title is Mayson Bothwell, of King City. She will receive a $3,000 cash scholarship to be used at the college of her choice, a gold...
SALINAS, CA
kprl.com

Four Riverbed Fires 07.08.2022

Four fires broke out last Saturday in the Salinas riverbed near Paso Robles. Mayor Steve Martin says it appears all four fires were started by homeless people camping in the riverbed. The fires were not spontaneous combustion. The good guys in the story, however, are the goats that consumed a...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
City
King City, CA
Monterey County, CA
Sports
King City, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
benitolink.com

Caltrans assists in preserving historic building

Most people driving between San Juan Bautista and Hollister on Highway 156 have probably never noticed the San Justo School building alongside the road. Surrounded by trees that shield it from view, a quick glimpse of the historic 102-year-old building can be had if you know exactly when to look through the gaps between branches.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Photos | Salinas Valley celebrates Independence Day 2022

A slew of festivities this year celebrated Independence Day throughout Salinas Valley, including the Soledad Fourth of July celebration at Little League Park, where hundreds of community members played games, listened to music, viewed cars on display and ate festival food on Monday after a parade and before the fireworks show at dusk; a July 4 celebration at Patriot Park in Greenfield with food booths and live music before the evening fireworks; and a festive parade in Gonzales followed by a celebration at Central Park with entertainment and a rib barbecue.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | July 8, 2022

SOLEDAD — Soledad Hot Summer Days, a downtown car show and street festival, is planned for Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Soledad. Presented by the Salinas Crusaders and the City of Soledad, the event will feature entertainment for the whole family, including more than 200 vehicles on display, live music, food trucks and vendors.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Guest Column | Happy Birthday to Mee! My How We’ve Grown

When Mee Memorial Hospital first opened its doors to South County residents in 1962, astronaut John Glenn had just become the first American to orbit the Earth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at around 652, the average income was just more than $5,500, a gallon of gas cost 28 cents and a year’s tuition at Harvard checked in at $1,520.
KING CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#El Camino Real
benitolink.com

Gated senior community has Cannery Club grand opening

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Twin Oaks Hollister on July 8 for the grand opening of the Cannery Club, a new multi-purpose recreation facility built for the residents of the gated adult community. “We have named this new clubhouse ‘The Cannery Club’ in...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

TriCal, Strada Verde reach ‘safety agreement’

TriCal, Inc. and the developer of the Strada Verde Innovation Park have reached a “comprehensive safety agreement” that aims to alleviate concerns about the proximity of more commercial activity near a chemical storage facility off Highway 25. The agreement comes as a group of local residents is attempting...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

What to Do in Paso Robles

Paso Robles was named one of the "52 Places to Go" by the New York Times in 2020…and, well, we know how travel went for most of that year. However, the main reason that the city received that honor is still as relevant today as it was in the Before Times: Bruce Munro’s flower bloom-evoking masterpiece, Sensorio. The centerpiece work of art is the stunning “Field of Light,” a lit-up meadow of brilliantly colored flowers (actually about 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics). Almost equally impressive are the “Light Towers,” an installation made of wine bottles located beyond the field. And it’s all so surreal because not only is this world renowned artistic spectacle in a random, small valley near the airport, there isn’t even an easily visible sign at the entrance. That being said, in a few short years, Sensorio has swiftly become one of California’s signature artistic sights and is an absolute darling of the Instagram set. It’s about double the price for the VIP Experience, but it is worth keeping in mind that the single best viewpoint of the installation really is from the VIP Terrace’s elevated perch.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
benitolink.com

Hunger in San Benito County increases 536% since 2005

Linda Lampe said she and her food angels served 1,100 families or nearly 6,000 people every month in 2021. Photo courtesy of Linda Lampe. On June 28, The Biden Administration warned of a global food security crisis related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which supplies about a fourth of the world’s wheat exports.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 20 – 30

Edgar Herman Beyer, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 20. Cesar Humerto Bonifacio Rivera Villegas, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, June 30. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The story of a Pacific Grove Tibetan monk and his fawn friend.

Christopher Neely here, thinking about a recent morning I spent at the Manjushri Dharma Center in Pacific Grove. The morning light shone through the front windows of the dharma center and highlighted the damp cheeks of Tibetan monk Khenpo Karten. Submitting to the steady stream of mournful tears rolling down his face, Karten recounted for me the story of Karma Shawa and how the last three weeks etched a permanent mark into the monk’s soul.
seemonterey.com

5 Luxury Outdoor Venues in Monterey County

Fresh air leads to fresh thinking. Take advantage of the area’s incredible natural beauty and enhance your next meeting or gathering by holding it at one of the area’s unique outdoor venues. 1. Alila Ventana Big Sur. The iconic Alila Ventana Big Sur offers luxury accommodations and unique...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

Where to Eat in Paso Robles

There’s an irresistible sense of whimsy and fun when you step in this posh yet relaxed restaurant right by Downtown City Park. Its name translates to “the little rascals,” an ode to owners Courtney and Julien Asseo’s three kids, and there’s a true sense of joie de vivre at the bustling bar or a table in striking distance of the glass-enclosed wine cellar. Julien is the son of one of Paso Robles’ most celebrated winemakers (Stephan Asseo of L’ Aventure), but he opted for the culinary route, learning his craft in Paris and Las Vegas under legends like Guy Savoy and Joel Robuchon. At “LPC,” he perfects classic French dishes (the tarte flambée is exemplary), while deftly sending bistro standards into fresh, captivating directions like Burgundy escargot risotto. It’s only a matter of time before he’s winning James Beard awards.
PASO ROBLES, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Downtown P.G. turns into a two-wheel party zone today ahead of MotoAmerica's race weekend.

Pacific Grove knows how to throw a party. Really. And the community loves fast motorcycles. No, it’s true. This evening, July 7, marks the second time downtown P.G. hosts the kickoff to the Geico MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest. Racing takes place over the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. But the party gets started on Lighthouse Avenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy