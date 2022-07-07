ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Abortions stopped at Mississippi's last clinic as trigger ban enacted

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only abortion clinic in Mississippi has shut as a near-total ban on the procedure takes effect in the state. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the clinic at the heart of the US Supreme Court case that reversed Roe v Wade, stopped giving abortions as a "trigger law" comes into force following...

TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors

After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits, plus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

