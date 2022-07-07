South Florida Teacher Offered Plea Deal In Student Sex Case

Photo: CBS 12

A Palm Beach County teacher accused of having sex with a student could be ready to cop a plea.

41-year old Daniel Norment was arrested in May after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an alleged incident from two years ago.

Norment is accused of having sex with the underage student in a classroom closet at Independence Middle School in Jupiter.

Defense attorney, Mark Wilensky, gave the judge some news in a court hearing on Zoom yesterday.

"Your honor, I received a plea offer late last night, or late yesterday afternoon, from the state which I have not been able to discuss with my client yet."

He said he's waiting for discovery evidence from the state and waived Norment's right to a speedy trial.

The judge set a status hearing for September 7.