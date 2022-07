A new report on rent increases suggests that the Sun Belt’s unprecedented growth could be plateauing. In June, 97 of the nation’s 100 largest cities saw month-over-month rent increases, according to the latest Apartment List report. Of the three major Texas metros, two — Austin and Dallas — outpaced the national average rent increase of 1.3 percent. In fact, Dallas’ monthly rent increase was double the national average, however it still ranked 17th nationally in this regard.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO