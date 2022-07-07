ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CBS Sports: Jordan Poyer is Bills' 'most underappreciated' player

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qChsX_0gXwp4MU00

You can consider CBS Sports as one outlet that thinks the Buffalo Bills should pay Jordan Poyer.

In naming the “most underappreciated” player for each NFL team, the one on the Bills selected was the safety. Of course, this comes about at a particularly intriguing time.

Poyer is currently looking for a contract extension in Buffalo. All signs indicate that he wants to remain with the Bills, but there has yet to be a deal struck between the two sides.

The 30-year-old makes up half of an impressive duo the Bills have at safety. The other piece of that is Micah Hyde, but it was Poyer who was named a first-team, All-Pro just last season.

That, plus Poyer’s expiring contract after 2022, are factors in the discussion for his potential next deal in Buffalo.

In terms of Poyer being underappreciated, here’s how CBS Sports broke it down:

There was only one player in the NFL who had three sacks and three interceptions last season — that would be Jordan Poyer. The Bills have an excellent secondary, but Poyer has been a rock on that unit for several seasons as he’s missed just two games in his five years in Buffalo.

Since joining the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only player with 500 tackles (505), 15 interceptions (18), and 10 sacks (10). He’s the only player with 90 tackles and two interceptions in each of the last five seasons. Despite all this success, Poyer still hasn’t made a Pro Bowl but was a first-team All-Pro last year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stefon Diggs’ message to brother Trevon that’s sure to piss off Rams, Jalen Ramsey

It’s no secret that Stefon and Trevon Diggs are elite playmakers at their position. One is a top-end wide receiver while his brother is an interception machine at cornerback. They believe in each other’s talents so much, that the Buffalo Bills wide receiver names his top three cornerbacks in the league and noticeably leaves out Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
Yardbarker

Predicted MVP From The Tennessee Titans – Besides Derrick Henry

The predicted non-QB MVP from the Tennessee Titans is Derrick Henry. Henry is quite possibly the favorite regardless of position status. The King has the chance to break multiple records with the addition of a 17th game. He eclipsed 2000 yards in a single season without the extra game. Henry is not made of stone, however. Last season in 2021 he missed over half the season. (Fun Fact: Henry set another NFL record by missing nine games and still finishing in the top ten for rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns.) Should Henry fall again who would pick up the torch? Hopefully, the complete opposite happens and Henry has a healthy full season. Just in case, he are some contenders:
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Aggies currently stand after their recent recruiting misses?

Well, to say it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Texas A&M in their effort to build their 2023 recruiting class is quite the understatement, losing out on four of their priority targets which included Quarterback, Dante Moore (Oregon), Wide receiver, Jalen Brown (LSU), Defensive tackle, Sydir Mitchell (Texas), and Defensive back, Caleb Pressley (Oregon), which has created a sense of confusion amongst the fan base, wondering why the momentum from the historic 2022 class has seemingly disappeared. Luckily, I’m here to remind you that it’s only the start of July, and the Aggies have plenty of ultra-talented, uncommitted targets...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star in-state OL makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs had a successful week on the recruiting trail, landing two elite 2024 talents: five-star tight end Landen Thomas and four-star wide receiver Ny Carr. The good news did not keep rolling on Friday, though, as 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
ALPHARETTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy