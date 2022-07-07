ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly released from prison

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of Baby P has been released from prison. Tracey Connolly was jailed in 2009 after admitting causing or allowing the death of her son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007. Known initially only as Baby P, 17-month-old Peter Connolly suffered over 50 injuries,...

www.bbc.com

Oxygen

Man Accused Of Killing Mother At Sea To Inherit Her Millions Seeks Pre-Trial Release

The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.
VERNON, VT
BBC

Star Hobson: Inquest adjourned as coroner seeks family's views

An inquest into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been adjourned to allow the child's family time to give their views on the case. Bradford senior coroner Martin Fleming told a brief hearing on Thursday that he had written to the family. The inquest was adjourned until 1...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of journalist beheaded by Isis Beatle says kidnapper ‘came close’ to apologising in prison meet

The mother of a journalist killed by one of the Isis “Beatles” says the kidnapper responsible for her son’s abduction came close to apologising to her during a prison meeting. Diane Foley’s son James was abducted by an Isis gang while he was reporting on the Syrian civil war in 2012. Alexanda Kotey was jailed for life in the United States in April after he admitted kidnap, conspiracy to murder, and providing material support for terrorism. Ms Foley went to meet Kotey as part of a plea deal in which the extremist, from Shepherd’s Bush, London, will be transferred back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Night Nurse Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Girl After 4-Day Meth Bender

A home health-care nurse has been charged with second-degree murder after a young girl under her care was found dead, Michigan authorities have said. Judith Sobol, 42, had been hired to monitor the 3-year-old child, who required a breathing tube and lived with a number of unnamed medical conditions, during the night. But officers responding to a call from the girl’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and mumbling next to her unresponsive charge, according to WKRC. The toddler’s breathing tube had become detached and tangled in her hair, the outlet reported, and she was declared dead despite her parents’ attempts to revive her. “After the investigation was completed, we determined that [Sobol] was high on methamphetamines and should not have been in care of that child,” the Coloma Township Police chief said. Sobol allegedly had methamphetamines and two pipes on her person when officers arrived at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit, and told authorities that she had been using the drug for four days straight prior to clocking on for her shift. The document stated that Sobol believed she had been cleaning the girl’s tube and passed out before reinserting it.
COLOMA TOWNSHIP, IL
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
