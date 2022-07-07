ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo will not fly with Manchester United to pre-season tour

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave but the club oppose his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the Manchester United squad that will fly to Thailand on Friday afternoon to begin the club’s pre-season tour because of a continuing family situation.

The 37-year-old has been granted additional time to address the matter, after missing training all week for the same reason. It is in the balance whether Ronaldo will join the 15-day trip that starts with Tuesday’s game against Liverpool in Bangkok before moving on to Australia, where United play three games, in Melbourne and Perth.

Although the forward previously informed the club he wishes to leave, United’s stance remains that Ronaldo has a year left on his contract and is not for sale.

During the tour Erik ten Hag will hope the proposed signing of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong can finally be sealed, the transfer having been held up because of about £17m the midfielder is owed in deferred wages.

Daily Mail

Saudi cash-grabbing golf rebel Ian Poulter suffers humiliation at the Scottish Open after shooting nightmare eight-over-par round - having fought in court just for the right to play and angering his fellow players

Ian Poulter endured a day to forget on Thursday at the Scottish Open - in a week when he won his legal battle to participate in the event following the ban handed to him for signing up to the rebel LIV Golf tour. Englishman Poulter, 46, had a horror first...
GOLF
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘I went into full-on bossy mode and told him to use his fingers’

That I wouldn’t make too much of a fool of myself. Mutual liking for Anne Tyler’s novels. Mutual disbelief that Boris Johnson is still prime minister. Kate’s children in Paris and New York. My niece’s cat in Nice. How writing is not “fun”. What a nice person Elizabeth Taylor was when Kate met her on a film set. How people in person often contradict their public image.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

