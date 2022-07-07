ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Sheriff’s office: Warrants out for man accused of practicing law without license

By WECT Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina man is accused of falsely representing himself as a licensed attorney, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. “The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports concerning Jon James,...

Sassy Pants
2d ago

"clients paid him several thousands of dollars with no results"....you can pay a licensed one several thousands of dollars and get no results too! 🤣(Ask them fellers in the pokey.)

