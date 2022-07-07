ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How Atlanta Became NASCAR's Newest Superspeedway

By Ryan Erik King
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1997, Geoff Bodine set the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying speed record for non-restrictor tracks when he won pole position for the NAPA 500, the season-ending race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bodine’s pole lap had an average speed of 197.478 mph around the 1.54-mile oval. A large factor in why Geoff...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Movie Theaters In Atlanta

Do you love going to the movies? The top movie theaters are back open and showing some of biggest films on big screens. In this article, we’ll show you some of the best movie theaters in Atlanta, Georgia and whether they’re open. Here Are The Best Movie Theaters...
ATLANTA, GA
AdWeek

WAGA Anchor Portia Bruner Gets Her Own Show Starting in the Fall

Veteran WAGA anchor Portia Bruner will host her own show, which will be called Portia starting this fall. “Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up,” said senior vice president and general manager, Bill Schneider. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is Georgia's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
ATLANTA, GA
An Adventure with Nick & Rachel

5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle Georgia

Indian Springs is one of the oldest state parks in Georgia. This park has a lot of great history to explore. They have a small museum that is open seasonally and highlights the history of the Creek Indians who once inhabited the land, how the land became a park, the booming resort era, and the history of the CCC. This park is great for a family day trip. The park offers biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, picnicking, geocaching, boating, and mini-golfing. You can also explore the Village at Indian Springs nearby. There are some really cute shops, the historic Indian Springs hotel, a garden, and Marvelous Mavericks Adventureland playground. One of our favorite parts of the park is sitting by the stream and hopping along the rocks in the summertime. This park doesn’t have many hiking trails but the trail it does offer is one of our favorites in middle Georgia. It is the Dauset Trails multi-use connector trail. It is 6.5 miles total (3.25 miles both ways) and connects to Dauset Trails. It wraps around Lake McIntosh and can be used for biking or hiking. It is a moderate trail with a few nice hills. It is an easy day hike with lovely natural scenery. It’s also a plus that it connects to Dauset Trails. As this is a state park it does require a $ 5-day pass.
JACKSON, GA
AccessAtlanta

One tank trips: The ultimate guide to 10 Georgia nature centers

It’s always a great time to go outside and explore, no matter the weather or season. If you want to make it an afternoon trip or a full day trip, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing nature centers not far from Atlanta. So hop in the car and go for a quick drive to start experiencing all of the beautiful nature and wildlife that the great state of Georgia has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
CBS 46

Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind. But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space. “I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said. “That sounds...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Severe storms move through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The summer heat and humidity once again made conditions favorable for strong to severe storms in north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns is tracking a system that could bring widespread showers and storms this evening. There have already been at least...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Motor Speedway
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Play Old-School Games And More At This Unique Bar In Atlanta

Ormsby has become a beloved place to stop off for some drinks when visiting Westside Provisions District. With an awesome selection of games, drinks flowing behind the bar, and a tempting menu, it’s always a good time at Ormsby. You can expect darts, old-school arcade machines, vintage games, and...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WWPW Power 96.1

This Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! If you are searching for the best way to celebrate this holiday, look no further than the most popular place to order fried chicken in the entire city. Southerners take their fried chicken very seriously so when it's good, it must really be phenomenal. According...
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Reports of wind, storm damage across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Woman Claims Lost Child Who Wasn't Hers

Motherly instinct was possibly the one thing standing between a child being abducted at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday night. According to WSB-TV, a woman who was at the park attending the annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration fireworks event found a three-year-old boy who had been separated from his family during a storm that happened in the area. Kelly Pittman was trying to help the child, and asked him what his mothers name was.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy