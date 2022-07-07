3 Devastating Consequences Of Car Accidents And How To Get The Compensation To Help You Deal With Them

Nobody is ever adequately prepared for an accident and its consequences. Unfortunately, a car accident can occur even in the most seemingly safe situations, like when your car is in the parking lot.

Often victims have to figure out how to deal with the consequences when they are already in one. Identifying the common devastating consequences of an accident and how to get help to deal with them is the first step towards ensuring that your life gains some semblance of normalcy after an accident.

Here are some of the most devastating consequences of car accidents:

Physical Injuries

The most obvious impact of an accident is physical injuries. While most accidents result in minor injuries such as bruises, scrapes, and cuts, some result in catastrophic injuries that can alter a person’s life course.

Some of the most common devastating injuries after a car crash include:

1. Spinal Cord Injuries

A spinal cord injury is an injury to the spine that can result in lifelong consequences. The most serious injuries can result in paralysis, while even less severe injuries can cause significant pain and mobility issues.

Common symptoms of spinal cord injuries may include numbness, tingling, weakness, lost bowel movement, and paralysis.

2. Traumatic Brain Injuries

A traumatic brain injury occurs after blunt force to the head as a person’s head is hit against internal vehicle components resulting in brain injury.

TBI can result in many permanent or temporary disabilities, including physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments or even death.

3. Fractures, Amputations, and Disfigurement

Fractures are also common occurrences in car accidents. When fracturing is beyond repair, the treating doctor could recommend amputations resulting in partial or permanent total disability .

There are also situations when an accident could result in disfigurement, for example, when a person’s face is stuck at impact.

Financial Hardships or Economic Damages

The after-effects of an accident can present one of the most challenging situations in a person’s life in two main ways;

1. Piling Medical Bills

The first and most important step after an accident is getting medical attention. The medication cost may not be that much if your injuries are minor bruises and scrapes.

But if you suffer any of the injuries mentioned above and others, the medication cost can pile up quickly, depleting your reserves.

But you may have some reprieve if your accident resulted from another person’s negligence. If this is the case with you, then it is time to hire a lawyer specializing in car accident personal injury claims to help you file a claim where you can recover the medication cost.

2. Lost Wages

Your ability to pay household bills, medical expenses, and mortgage, among other financial responsibilities, depends on your ability to earn a wage.

Unfortunately, an accident can rob you of that. Sadly household bills don’t miss their date. Like medical bills, you can also recover lost wages in a personal injury lawsuit.

Emotional Damage

Besides the physical and financial consequences, which may be readily apparent with a little investigation, emotional injuries are also a common consequence of an accident. Unfortunately, emotional trauma may not be readily apparent.

So it can go on for months without the patient getting the help they deserve which means the condition gets a chance to deteriorate:

Some common forms of emotional trauma include:

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety

Depression

Anger management problems

Insomnia

If you get into a car accident, it is important to seek help from a qualified mental health professional to rule out emotional damage as soon as possible. Emotional damage falls under non-economic damages and is recoverable in a car accident claim.

