Users in the market for a top-notch SSD should take a look at this offer from Amazon on the SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD (opens in new tab). This is easily one of our favorite SSDs so far this year, and today you can take it home at 15% discount. It’s usually priced around $259 but right now it’s available for $220 when using the coupon box before checking out.

COMPUTERS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO