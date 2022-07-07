ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FreightWaves Classics: Cross-country U.S. Army convoy began 103 years ago

By Scott Mall
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that in 1919 – just over 100 years ago – the vast majority of the nation’s roads were unpaved. At that time, only 12% of the country’s rural roads had been “surfaced.” However, that definition included roads that were mostly ill-maintained and had dirt or gravel surfaces....

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Remains exhumed from Native American school on Army base do not match boy believed buried there, military says

The US Army said that remains disinterred from a cemetery at Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, did not belong to the Native American boy who was recorded to have been buried there. The military made the announcement on Saturday after it exhumed the remains of grave B-13, which was believed to have been the final resting place of Wade Ayres, a Catawba Indian Nation teenager who died in 1904. However, the remains did not match a 13 or 14-year-old boy, but were instead those of a girl or woman between the ages of 15 and 20. According to the...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Washington, DC
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
CNN

Soldiers take rocket launcher out of hiding and fire at Russians

More than forty towns and villages in the Donbas region have come under attack in the last 24 hours, as the Russians push into the Donetsk region. CNN’s Alex Marquardt is in Kharkiv to see how the most vulnerable live on the front line of the Russian invasion as Ukrainian forces prepare to push back.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#The U S Army#Aircraft#U S Army#The Lincoln Highway
The Drive

These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
International Business Times

Russian Troops Will Be Pushed Back To Feb. 24 Positions By 2022 End: Former US General

A retired U.S. Army general has said that the Russian troops invading Ukraine will be pushed back to their Feb. 24 positions by the end of the year if the West continues to support Kyiv. The statement comes amid Ukraine's claim that it inflicted significant losses on Russian troops on the Kramatorsk front and has pushed them back.
MILITARY
Navy Times

James Mattis gets married — leaving behind his love, the Marine Corps

Always, always, always a Marine, never married. That was legendary Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis’ life ... until now. The man known as the Warrior-monk is no more after recently exchanging marriage vows with physicist Christina Lomasney. The pair were first married in a riverside ceremony, followed by a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Drive

Ukrainian Missile Teams Are Using Old School Motorcycles With Sidecars

Mobile strike teams have emerged in Ukraine equipped with Soviet-era motorcycles with anti-tank missile launchers in their sidecars. An unspecified group of Ukrainian soldiers has released a video that shows the unit with at least three motorcycles fitted with sidecars, each one packing a 9K115-2 Metis-M anti-tank guided missile system. While unique technicals and non-standard tactical vehicles have certainly become a recurring aspect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this may be the first time we have seen tank-killing firepower paired with motorcycle-borne troops.
MILITARY
BBC

The US army base training Ukrainian fighters

Senior-level Ukrainian officers have been studying in the US state of Kansas, thousands of miles from Russia's invasion and the battlefields of Donbas. Outside the Fort Leavenworth army base, wheat fields are starting to turn. Wide, open prairie land, with softly rolling hills, stretches for miles, and the sky is huge.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam as Western allies stage war games

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is to visit Vietnam in the second half of July, the first U.S. carrier to stop in a port there in more than a year, two local sources said. The last visit was the USS Theodore Roosevelt in March 2020 when all 5,000 crew had to test for COVID-19 upon visiting Danang.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy