ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jabeur Makes African History With Wimbledon Final Spot Against Rybakina

By Dave JAMES
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam singles final on Thursday when she defeated close friend Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semi-finals. The 27-year-old world number two from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday's...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She lives in Moscow, her parents live in Moscow….she's Russian!': Fury as tennis fans mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian players competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title on Centre Court

Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...
TENNIS
AFP

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final on Thursday when she defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury on Thursday after Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in modern times. Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to have reached a Slam singles final, before the Open era.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
The Associated Press

Activist removed from Wimbledon for Peng Shuai protest

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — An activist who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was removed from Centre Court during the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday. Drew Pavlou, an activist who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year, said he shouted the message during a stoppage in play and was then forcefully removed from the stadium. “I didn’t want to disrupt the actual match itself so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’” Pavlou told The Associated Press. “And I just said, ‘Where is Peng Shuai? This Chinese tennis star is being persecuted by the Chinese government. Why won’t Wimbledon say something?’” Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Kazakhstan#First Match#African#Grand Slam#Russian#Tunisian#Arab#South Africans
USA TODAY

Wimbledon women's final: Time, TV and streaming info for Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur

With 2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty retiring earlier this year, a new women's champion will be crowned this year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This year's women's singles final will see Tunisia's Ons Jabeur taking on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Both women made history this year, with Jabeur becoming the first Tunisian woman, Arab player, and African woman to play in a Grand Slam final and Rybakina becoming the first Kazakh woman to play in a Wimbledon singles final.
TENNIS
ESPN

Desirae Krawczyk, Neal Skupski win mixed doubles title at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England -- Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden on Centre Court. Krawczyk is American and Skupski is British. Ebden will get another chance at a Wimbledon title this year in...
WIMBLEDON, ND
AFP

Rybakina overpowers Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Russian-born Elena Rybakina powered back from a set down against Ons Jabeur to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday, denying the Tunisian world number two the chance to make African tennis history. Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon this year following the invasion of Ukraine but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.
TENNIS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
52K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy