In a season that’s been full of terrible calls from MLB umpires, Ángel Hernández continues to show that nobody makes baffling calls like he does. Hernández’s latest disastrous call came in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. With his Twins trailing 6-5 in the ninth inning, Byron Buxton hit a ball down the line that Texas third baseman Josh Smith could not handle. It appeared as though Minnesota had a fast runner on base with nobody out. Only, Hernández ruled that the ball was foul.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO