ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Former teacher facing assault charge for tossing plastic hockey stick at 2nd grader

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, Minn. – A former central Minnesota teacher has been charged with 3rd-degree assault. Kimberly Neubauer faces one count of third-degree assault, according to documents filed in Mille Lacs County Tuesday....

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Anoka, Minnesota, man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago

ANOKA, MN (AP) — An Anoka, Minnesota, man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told them earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter but has not been formally charged. The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.
ANOKA, MN
Fun 104.3

Charges – Minnesota Man Admitted Killing Infant Daughter in 2009

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The father of a baby who died 12 years ago in the Twin Cities has been charged with the infant's death. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Benjamin Russell of Anoka was charged Friday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter in January 2009. A news release says Coon Rapids Police responded to a 911 report that an infant was not breathing and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. At the time, her death was blamed on positional asphyxiation.
ANOKA, MN
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
valleynewslive.com

One dies, three injured in crash in Pequot Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning has left one person dead and three others injured. Two of the three hurt are suffering life-threatening injuries including a Rolette County man. A Minnesota State Patrol report states a van was traveling on Highway 371 approaching the intersection...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, MN
Crime & Safety
Mille Lacs County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Princeton, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Stick#Central Minnesota#Grader#Violent Crime#Princeton Primary School
kfgo.com

West St. Paul felon charged with drug trafficking, firearms violations

MINNEAPOLIS ( KFGO) – A West St. Paul man has been indicted for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations. According to court documents, on two separate occasions between January 2021 and May 2022, Christopher Allen Stengle, 32, possessed quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine and two semi-automatic pistols. Stengle has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey, Anoka, and Washington Counties. He is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Minneapolis man sentenced for drug trafficking on Mille Lacs Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man is sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation and surrounding communities. Prosecutors say 47-year-old Xavier Buckhanan received the drugs through the U-S mail from Las Vegas. Multiple shipments were sent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

18-Year-Old Travels to Meet Girl He Thought was 17-Years-Old

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake police department is reminding parents to stay informed on who their kids are talking to online. Over the weekend Big Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at a home. Officers say the homeowner called the police because an 18-year-old...
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

Benton County Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Unleashed, off-duty police K-9 attacks boy in Isanti

Bubba, an Anoka County Sheriff's Office K-9, was involved in an unprovoked attack of a child in Isanti on Friday. Source: Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The Isanti Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was badly injured in an attack by an unleashed, off-duty police K-9 in his neighborhood on Friday.
ISANTI, MN
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy