'Brian's Song' to 'The Godfather': Actor James Caan Dead at 82 - NFL Tracker

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort.

JULY 7: JAMES CAAN PASSES From "The Godfather'' to "Elf,'' James Caan did it all in Hollywood - including using his experience as a college football player to portray the ill-fated Brian Piccolo in TV's "Brian's Song,'' keyed by Piccolo's relationship with Bears teammate Gale Sayers.

The legendary actor, and former Michigan State football player, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday.

Caan eventually moved from East Lansing to attend Hofstra University in New York, where he met Francis Ford Coppola, director of "The Godfather'' - and the rest is, very literally, film history.

JULY 6 EMMITT'S SON READY TO SHINE AT STANFORD

E.J Smith, the son of legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, had a handful of top programs recruit him coming out Jesuit school in Dallas in 2019

Big-time programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Michigan were just a few of many to offer the 6-0, 208-pound running back. Even his dad's alma mater, Florida, put its hat in the mix in hopes he'd follow in his father's footsteps.

But instead, he chose the Stanford Cardinal. And as he heads into his junior season this fall, longtime Stanford coach David Shaw says the son of the NFL's all-time leading rusher will soon be one of the best running back in the country.

“Over the next two years, he’ll be one of the best backs in America,” Shaw said during a recent PFF Twitter Space.

Smith didn't get off on a consistent footing

“E.J.’s ready,” Shaw said on the Pac-12 Network. “He’s ready to be the guy. He’s a complete running back. He’s got receiver skills that we saw last year. He’s got return skills. This guy’s an NFL back. He’s a pass protector. So anything he can do, he can do at a high level. So this is going to be a breakout year for him as well.”

JULY 5 DEZ ON CTE Former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant has been a prominent analyst on the state of the game - including its dangers - with his well-publicized remarks on the passing of ex-Dallas running back Marion Barber making headlines.

And now Bryant is pulling back the curtain again, saying "a lot" of current and former NFL players are "living with CTE.”

His remarks come following the news that his friend, the late Denver Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas, was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE.

"DT88 my heart weak bro … it’s a lot of us living with CTE and the NFL know it…most importantly the Athletes who have those symptoms are scared to speak… 1 thing about me ain't living no false life…my love and support for athletes are on a much deeper level than most…" Bryant wrote on Instagram.

JULY 1 AUTOPSY REPORT Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was found dead last month as a result of the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to an autopsy report.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death to The Baltimore Sun. The agency said the death had been ruled an accident.

Ferguson was 26.

JUNE 30 ‘TRIPLE D’s’? ‘Triple D’s? The Cowboys will soon be at training camp handing out the valued team media guides … and we’ve got our “Cover Guys” - Tank Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons.

As Michael Gehlken notes, this is the first time Dallas has done this with defensive players since 1978. And as we discussed on our Fish Report here (CODE WORD “NOVA”), maybe the trio merits a nickname. “The Triplets”? Kinda.

“Triple-D’s”? Better.

JUNE 24 TRAINING CAMP DATES SET

The NFL announced the dates for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday, with the Cowboys set to travel on July 25 and then official "report'' to their camp in Oxnard, California on July 26.

And CowboysSI.com will be in Oxnard with 'em!

You can view the list for the entire NFL below:

ARIZONA

Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26

ATLANTA

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BUFFALO

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23

CAROLINA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

CHICAGO

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CINCINNATI

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CLEVELAND

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

DALLAS

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DENVER

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DETROIT

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

GREEN BAY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

HOUSTON

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

INDIANAPOLIS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

JACKSONVILLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/24

KANSAS CITY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

LAS VEGAS

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20

L.A. CHARGERS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

L.A. RAMS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23

MIAMI

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

MINNESOTA

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

NEW ENGLAND

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

NEW ORLEANS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. GIANTS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. JETS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

PHILADELPHIA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

PITTSBURGH

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SAN FRANCISCO

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SEATTLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

TAMPA BAY

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

WASHINGTON

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

JUNE 23 MORE MANNING: The Texas Longhorns have earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era of college football, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committing on Thursday.

After an exhaustive and highly publicized recruiting battle, Manning chose the Longhorns over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Considering his SEC roots, Manning's commitment may come as a surprise on the surface.

However, thanks to his relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, it was all but a formality, as Manning chose the program that was best for him and his future.

Arch is of course the nephew of two all-time NFL QB stars in Peyton and Eli Manning.

Get more on one of the biggest stories in football at SI’s LonghornsCountry.com.

JUNE 22: SIRAGUSA DEAD AT 55 Retired former Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts standout defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died in his sleep at age 55, it was announced.

The 6-4, 340-pound Siragusa played 12 NFL seasons before utilizing his playful personality as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports, often teaming with Cowboys ex Daryl Johnston - leading to fun exchanges between “Goose” and “Moose.”

Former Ravens teammate Brad Jackson tells Pro Football Network: 'He was the leader, he was our captain. He meant everything to everyone. It's a sad day.”

JUNE 19: CHANGE IS BAD The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo, and it has not gone over well...

"THIS IS TERRIBLE! The corporate minimalist logo trend has been ongoing for too long and now it's infected my team. No character, no personality, just ugly straight lines because it's mOdErN. Nobody asked for this. Whichever marketing schmuck thought this was good, I hope you burn," said an Eagles fan on social media.

In Dallas, of course we don't ''hope anybody burns.'' But we do recognize that the Cowboys central logo - The Star - goes unchanged ... part of the reason it's one of the most iconic marks not just in sports, but anywhere.

JUNE 15: DIFFERENT DAY Late on Tuesday night, the Cowboys decided to skip practice during Wednesday minicamp.

But not skipping work. Just conventional practice.

Said coach Mike McCarthy before the Tuesday session regarding the week's plan: “I’ll be honest with you. When I walk off here today, I’ll have a better idea of what we’re going to particularly Thursday. So, I want to get through the install phase. We didn’t have the best of weeks last week, which is normal. It’s not negative. I just think young players, veteran guys that we were resting, the different combinations. This is — six, seven, eight installs is always a tough stretch for your rookies.”

So ... a break. But still "bonding.''

McCarthy and team leader Dak Prescott talk often about bonding and brotherhood, and what McCarthy is doing here feeds into that.

Part of it is "being smart'' with veterans who have nagging physical issues. And part of it is the "tough stretch'' for guys intellectually.

But most of all, it's a break - bowling or swimming or a trip to the movies or whatever - to bond as something more than just teammates.

Or as “golfers.”

Our goal, McCarthy said recently, "is clearly to get these eight installs in just to make sure our rookies and our whole football team is totally exposed to everything that’s going to be asked of them when we get back together in Oxnard, California. We can get that done with our walkthroughs and that type of thing, too.''

Consider that - with word that Thursday's scheduled minicamp finale is now off - done. Dallas is done with official workouts for five weeks, until we get to Oxnard on July 25.

JUNE 8: SCHED SET OK, you can lock 'em in.

The Dallas Cowboys will head west to Oxnard for training camp on July 25. And yes, CowboysSI.com will be there with them. And then comes the new three-game preseason slate, which looks exactly like this:

Week 1: Saturday, August 13 at Denver Broncos at 8 pm CT

Week 2: Saturday, August 20 at Los Angeles Chargers at 9 pm CT

Week 3: Friday, August 26 vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8pm CT

And yes, CowboysSI.com will be in the house for all of that action as well, leading up to the NFL regular season for Dallas, which looks like ... this!

JUNE 3: CONNOR AT CENTER? The Cowboys tried the experiment. It didn't work, because even though center fit Connor Williams' body type and high intellect, that pesky long snap was ... a problem.

Have the Miami Dolphins solved all of that?

"I think it's been smooth,'' said Williams, who signed as a free agent with the Dolphins this offseason. "I've really enjoyed it. I think definitely in this offense and this scheme. I think playing center brings out my strengths, and they've been very patient with me and learning the position and learning the ins and outs with it as growing pains. I've enjoyed the transition.”

old friend Connor Williams and the Dolphins can be found here. ... as we ponder whether the Cowboys, who are in search of a way to get better at the spot being held down by Tyler Biadasz, missed out on an answer (albeit a $7 mil APY one) that Miami has found.

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.

As part of the announcement, EA Sports notes that it will also commit $2.5 million to four nonprofit organizations through the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education: College Track, Mission Bit, StreetCode Academy and Girls Who Code. An additional $2.5 million will be given to create the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, which will be used to aid students at 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Coach Madden was a lifelong believer in the importance of education, and we’re privileged to support these amazing organizations that are creating opportunities for the next generation to pursue their dreams in his honor”, EA Sports’ EVP and GM Cam Weber said.

MAY 30 TCU STAR GLADNEY DEAD Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a native of Texas and a star at TCU, was killed in a car accident in Dallas early Monday morning.

The Cardinals released a statement Monday afternoon, describing Gladney’s passing as a “tremendous loss.”

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

A second occupant in the vehicle, not yet identified, was also killed. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gladney was 25.

MAY 28 SKIP FLICK Skip Bayless is planning to make a movie about himself and his relationship life. And he has a vision for who should play him.

"It would have to be Kevin Costner," Bayless said. "Only because for 17 years, Ernestine has told me, ‘you look just like Kevin Costner.’ I’m not sure I see that, but that’s what she sees. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

Over the years, Costner has been featured in sports-related films like American Flyers, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Tin Cup and Draft Day.

But a “look-alike”? Costner, one of the heartthrob-handsomest stars of his generation, “looks like Skip”?

Sure. Obviously. Right?

MAY 25 KAP WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 23: HASKINS REPORT: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when on the early morning of April 9 he was on foot and struck by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida and killed, according to a toxicology report released by the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday.

Mr. & Mrs. Haskins

According to the report, two separate samples taken from Haskins' body showed alcohol levels above the legal limit in Florida of .08. According to the report, Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, which can reportedly be used medically or recreationally.

Haskins, 24, was a first-round pick of Washington who most recently joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and was in Florida that weekend to train with Steelers teammates.

Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the deceased, was involved in the issuing of a statement that read in part:

“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.”

MAY 22 CLOWNEY SIGNS The Amid some national media speculation that Dallas might get involved here, the Browns are keeping a difference-maker by re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per multiple reports.

Despite nine sacks last year, Clowney - formerly a Houston No. 1 overall pick - again sat on the shelf for a time before re-upping with Cleveland, a team that believes it’s building a contender featuring another Texans ex in QB Deshaun Watson.

Meanwhile, despite the loss of Randy Gregory, Dallas feels fortified at defensive end with Tank Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong plus the additions of vet Dante Fowler and rookie Sam Williams.

MAY 21: ROOKIE RELEASED The Cowboys on Friday waived rookie safety La'Kendrick Van Zandt.

Van Zandt signed with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent earlier this month after going undrafted in April. The former TCU standout was a three-year starter in college and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention pick in 2020.

MAY 20: ROBINSON CUT The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson, the former Cowboys "pet cat,'' after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him.

Houston employed him for a short time after claiming him off waivers from Dallas.

It is not known yet if the failed physical is tied to the foot injury that limited Robinson in 2021.

MAY 18 REGGIE TO BROWNS: Reggie Robinson was a scouting-staff favorite when he first came to the Dallas Cowboys. But assorted position changes and a foot injury ended his time here, and now the former fourth-round pick has found yet another new home in the AFC with the Cleveland Browns.

The March release of the Cowboys’ fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft did draw some scrutiny at the time.

Robinson initially signed with the Houston Texans, but he was released earlier week.

The former Tulsa standout has a long frame and somw skills on special teams that hopefully work out for him with the Browns.

MAY 10 COACH SCANDRICK Orlando Scandrick, the former Cowboys cornerback, has his first coaching gig.

Playa del Rey St. Bernard High in Southern California has hired Scandrick, who lives in the L.A. area, as its new football coach.

The program, according to the L.A. Times, hasn't played games since an abbreviated four-game spring schedule in 2021, a season ruined by a former coach being involved in a federal investigation.

Scandrick played for a decade in Dallas and was active for 13 NFL seasons.

MAY 9 GIANTS CUT CB JAMES BRADBERRY The New York Giants have officially released cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry, who turns 29 this offseason, spent the past two seasons with the NFC East rival and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

By cutting Bradberry, the Giants saved over $10 million and the seven-year vet will be looking for a new home this offseason.

The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown as the starting cornerbacks. But the team could possibly decide to move on from Kelvin Joseph in the offseason after his legal troubles and need a replacement.

MAY 5 MAGIC JOHNSON TO NFL? NBA legend Magic Johnson is entering the massive field of big-name candidates in bidding for the ownership of the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico, joining the bid group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Also working toward owning the Broncos are groups involving people like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Walmart's Rob Walton.

MAY 4 ALARCON IN For a third straight season, the Cowboys are getting a roster exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon.

Alarcon is part of the NFL's International Pathway Program, designed to give prospects from other countries a chance to play in the league. And, frankly, a chance to create buzz about NFL football in other countries.

Alarcon is 6-7 and 320 and he's just 23. But the Monterrey, Nueno Leon, Mexico product is not considered a prospect. He won't count toward the 90-man roster this offseason, but will likely return to the practice squad, due in part to the fact the Cowboys get an exemption there as well.

MAY 3 COWBOYS SPRING The Cowboys’ nine new draft picks, their 20 UDFAs, and soon, the rest of the fellas, are ready to show up to work.

The Cowboys 2022 rookie minicamp is scheduled to take place May 13 through 15. There can be a "rookie football development program'' after that, but even more key: OTAs.

The Cowboys OTAs- will take place May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7 and June 9-10. Then comes mandatory minicamp for veterans, June 14-16 ... and by late July, we'll be in Oxnard for training camp.

MAY 2 HONEY GOES HOME Just days after the NFL Draft, it was revealed that the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu in the coming days.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of the Super Bowl LV championship team.

Now, he's set to join the Atlanta Falcons' biggest rival and face them twice per year.

APRIL 30: KAZEE OUT Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers,

Kazee, a five-year veteran, left Atlanta for Dallas a year ago and was a starter in coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense. But Dallas opted to move on, instead re-signing Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker to start.

APRIL 23: TEVI VISITS Offensive tackle Sam Tevi is not a "name'' player. But he does have some skins on the wall as an NFL starter, and on Friday the DFW native visited with the Cowboys.

Tevi, 27, was a sixth-round Chargers pick in 2017 and made 44 starts in 58 games. In 2020, he started 14 games at left tackle. The 6-5, 320-pounder from Trinity High in Euless (and then the University of Utah) signed with the Colts last year but he tore his ACL in late August.

The Cowboys have Tyron Smith at left tackle and Terence Steele on the right side, but could be looking for competition for the latter, and for a swing tackle.

APRIL 16 FIGHT NIGHT Micah Parsons “had the time of my life” Saturday watching DFW boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) defeat Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) in a 10th-round TKO.

The event was staged at AT&T Stadium, with present Cowboys star Parsons joining the legendary Michael Irvin in enjoying the festivities.

APRIL 14 HUNTER OUT The Cowboys have informed punter Hunter Niswander that he has been waived, the Dallas News reports.

Niswander spent last season on the IR with a back issue. The Cowboys have re-signed Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger.

Dallas is also in search of a new kicker as Greg Zuerlein was cut this offseason. Chris Naggar is presently on the roster as a prospect.

APRIL 13 WADE'S BACK! The XFL has announced its head coaches for when the league returns to action in 2023: And the coaches are ... Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Bob Stoops, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley and ... Wade Phillips!"So excited and honored to be picked as an XFL Head Coach,'' tweeted Phillips on Wednesday. "Great that XFL is back and so happy to be back myself!''

Phillips was the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2007 to 2010.

Phillips, 74, is recognized as one of the NFL's best-ever defensive coordinators. During his long NFL career the son of Houston legend Bum Phillips served as both the Houston Texans defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

OTAs COMING ...

Voluntary spring work April 18.

OTAs May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10.

Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16.

All that, plus the NFL Draft to close April and training camp in Oxnard at July’s end, and … Football is here.

MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

MARCH 24 DRAFT TO KC The NFL announced Thursday that next year's NFL Draft would be hosted in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since the NFL left its longtime home at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2014, the league has turned the draft site into a bidding process each year for cities to host. The following cities have hosted the NFL Draft since 2015: Chicago ('15, '16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021).

Now, Kansas City joins the list.

MARCH 23 WATKINS BACK The Cowboys are re-signing defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract. The vet was an under-the-radar starter in his first Dallas season, with 14 first-team appearances, with 32 tackles, a sack and a pick-six touchdown.

MARCH 22 ANGER STAYS In a move that qualifies as a mild surprise, the Cowboys are retaining Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger on a three-year deal that NFL Network says is worth $9 million.

MARCH 21 SCHULTZ SIGNS The Randy Gregory fiasco serves as a reminder that contracts aren’t signed until they’re signed.

And on Monday, Tight end Dalton Schultz officially signed his franchise tag tender at $10.9 million. The Cowboys are hopeful of getting done a long-term deal and have until mid-July to do so. Short of that, Schultz will play the 2022 season with the guaranteed $10.9 million.

MARCH 19 CP STAYS The Falcons did not seal the deal on No. 1 headliner Deshaun Watson, the hometown guy opting for a Friday trade from Houston to Cleveland.

But the Falcons on Saturday have agreed to terms with Cordarrelle Patterson, their do-everything offensive star.

Patterson has been in the league for a decade. But he exploded in his first year in Atlanta, with career-highs in touches (205), yards from scrimmage (1166) and TDs (11). Patterson openly campaigned to return to his adopted home. Both sides get their wish.

MARCH 18 GIFFORD SIGNS The Cowboys followed up their re-signing of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on Friday with another one-year deal for another linebacker, Luke Gifford. Gifford, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys, recently developing into a core special-teams player.

MARCH 17 D.A. CLOSE The Cowboys indicate they are "closing in'' on a deal to re-sign defensive end Dorance Armstrong. ... a good thing. But here's something better: A source we spoke to agrees with our question regarding "looking at Armstrong as a Randy Gregory replacement.''

Here inside The Star, Dallas does not really think that. But Armstrong's career-high five sacks last season represents a success and a building block. He's athletic enough at defensive end to also play special teams, and ...

No, his retention will not mean Dallas is satisfied with how this defense will replace the Denver-bound Gregory ... no matter what Cowboys officials might say in public once Armstrong is done.

On Thursday evening, Armstrong signed a two-year deal reportedly totaling $13 mil.

MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The greatest receiver in Falcons franchise history, Julio Jones, did not turn out to be that for the Titans, who have just decided to cut the long-time standout.

Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his career, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and only one touchdown.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is expected to be release with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

MARCH 15 MALIK HOOKER STAYS IN DALLAS The Cowboys and Malik Hooker have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal to keep the safety in Dallas.

Hooker played 15 games for the Cowboys last season and registered one interception and 44 tackles.

MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY'S BACK! Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he is unretiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

He was going to spend time with Gisele and his family. Now? He'll spend time with both families - including his football family.

Brady announced his retirement two months ago, but revealed that he didn't want to part ways with the game just yet.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

Just when you thought the NFC QB path might be clear for Dak Prescott and company. ...

Oh well.

MARCH 13 WATSON TRADE COMING The Carolina Panthers are being aggressive in their pursuit of a trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a source tells TexansDaily.com. And now the New Orleans Saints are doing the same thing, with NFL Network reporting that both the Panthers and the Saints have made trade offers to Houston with plans to personally meet with Watson in order to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause.The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback might very well be coming to the NFC.

Full coverage at TexansDaily.com.

MARCH 11 DALLAS CALLS WAGNER It seems like a pipe dream. But we've frequently suggested that the magnetic personality of Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could come in handy in terms of recruiting players ...

And indeed, we can now confirm that Dallas has begun chasing the Seattle all-timer linebacker, cut this week by the Seahawks.Read more here, as Wagner says of Quinn, "He's amazing.''

How "official'' is the contact? We're careful to say it this way ...

Is Quinn “amazing” enough to lure the Pro Bowler to a Dallas team on a budget? The parties will “stay in contact'' as Dallas evaluates the idea. No visit yet. No shutdown yet.

It's an exploration.

MAR 10 KHALIL MACK DEALT TO L.A. CHARGERS The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are working on a trade that will send six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack to L.A.

In return, the Bears receive the 48th overall pick in April's draft and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Mack, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the past four seasons in the Windy City. Mack played the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders.

The move comes just two days after the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and this trade is the Chargers' response of improving alongside their competition in what is likely the best division in the NFL.

MARCH 10 CUT IN D.C. The Carson Wentz trade to Washington has financial ramifications that apparently include the coming release of star defender Landon Collins.

Collins was asked to restructure his contract earlier in the offseason to help grant cap relief to sign players at other positions. Collins agreed, but after the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, the team asked Collins to restructure one more time, to which he responded ...

"I'll just take my chances in free agency."