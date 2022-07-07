Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Highlight Dunk

Bronny James is still a few years away from even thinking about entering the NBA Draft, but his highlights still make the news. Especially when LeBron James is in person to watch one of his sons play basketball.

In a recent highlight that was posted by Hoop Central, Bronny flushes not one, but two thunderous dunks. The first hammer was on a fast break, but his second dunk, was much more impressive slam.

Bronny beat his defender at the top of the key and then put down a one handed slam that looked eerily similar to his Hall-of-Fame father's signature one-handed hammer dunk.

The 6'6" Bronny is currently ranked by ESPN as the 40th best prospect of the 2023 draft and as one would expect, has all of the blue bloods vying for his commitment: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA.

According to ESPN, he's already received an offer from Kentucky.