The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show has announced major changes to its parking this year at the Dayton International Airport. The general admission parking lot will now be entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive, across from the entrance to the air show, and a portion of North Dixie Drive in front of the gateway will be blocked to provide a safer crossing for general admission patrons.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO