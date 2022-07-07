ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

It’s a surreal feeling – Flynn Downes signs for boyhood club West Ham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M37mi_0gXwfbQU00

West Ham have signed Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes on a five-year contract.

Hammers manager David Moyes took an active role in the scouting and recruitment of the 23-year-old to the club he supported as boy.

Flynn’s contract includes the option of a further 12-month extension.

“We think he’s got good energy. We think he’s got a lot of things which we have about our team, which would want to keep and want to add to,” said Moyes, who is prepared to give the player time to settle in.

“We brought Jarrod Bowen from a similar situation at Hull, so we’re always trying to find boys from the Championship who we think are going to step up to become Premier League players.

“I’m hoping that Flynn does. I think there’s a good chance as he’s got an awful lot of good attributes.”

The former England Under-20 international has already made almost 150 career appearances but could not hide his delight at signing.

“It’s a surreal feeling to have joined my boyhood club, I feel like I’m dreaming,” he said.

“The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the club.

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flynn Downes
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyhood#Swansea#England#Hammers#The Premier League#Championship
Yardbarker

Chelsea to hold talks this week over striker’s future

Chelsea are set to hold talks with one of their strikers this summer regarding his future at the club. The Blues are looking to sign a new attacker or two themselves this summer, with Raheem Sterling all but arrived pending a medical. Another new forward could well be joining them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Raphinha wants 'urgent solution' over his Leeds future, reveals Jesse Marsch - who admits he's unsure if wantaway £60m-rated Barcelona and Chelsea target will travel on pre-season Australia tour

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has conceded that talisman Raphinha is pushing for a quick resolution to his transfer saga - which could see him omitted from their pre-season tour of Australia. Leeds' preparation for the new campaign has been disrupted by Raphinha's situation - with Barcelona and Chelsea both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Omar Richards from Bayern Munich in a £10m deal as the full-back returns to England just a year after joining the Bundesliga champions from Reading

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Omar Richards from Bayern Munich in a deal believed to be worth around £10 million. The 24-year-old becomes the fifth new arrival at the City Ground this summer as Steve Cooper recruits in earnest following his side's promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy