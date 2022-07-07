Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners Approve Expansion Plan; Funding Still Undecided Including Possible $29.5 Million Bond for November Ballot
PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners have approved a facility expansion plan. The board hasn’t decided yet how to pay for the project but a potential voter-approved bond is still being considered. The commissioners approved the plan during their meeting Wednesday night. It calls for expanding the...www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
