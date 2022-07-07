ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners Approve Expansion Plan; Funding Still Undecided Including Possible $29.5 Million Bond for November Ballot

By Evan Ellis
Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners have approved a facility expansion plan. The board hasn’t decided yet how to pay for the project but a potential voter-approved bond is still being considered. The commissioners approved the plan during their meeting Wednesday night. It calls for expanding the...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

FAA Allocates $12 Million to Cover Cost Overruns for New Airport Terminal

PULLMAN - The new terminal project for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has received critical funding from the federal government to keep the plan on track. The Biden Administration announced on Thursday morning a billion dollars in Federal Aviation Administration funding for terminal projects across the country. The money is from last fall’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston City Council Considers How To Spend $228,350 Community Development Block Grant

The City of Lewiston is designated as an Entitlement Community by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This designation means that Lewiston is assured grant funding each year directly from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Funding can be used by the city to provide decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities for low and moderate income residents. Since 2004 the City of Lewiston has received $4,392,510 from this federal program.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Red Light Cameras Being Considered for Pullman

PULLMAN - Red light cameras might be coming to the City of Pullman. City council members are set to begin discussing possibly implementing the cameras during their meeting Tuesday night. The cameras capture the license plates of vehicles when the driver runs a red light which can lead to a ticket. The discussion is part of a Pullman City Council goal to explore the idea.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Government
Pullman, WA
Health
Big Country News

U of I Gets $4.6 Million in Cybersecurity Scholarships From National Science Foundation Program

MOSCOW - The University of Idaho Center for Secure and Dependable Systems (CSDS) has earned another $4.46 million toward cybersecurity training scholarships, preparing students to work at the highest levels of government through the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Cybercorps Scholarship for Service Program (SFS). Idaho’s cybersecurity jobs have increased...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Life Flight Network Adds Fixed-Wing Aircraft to Base in Lewiston

LEWISTON - In October 2021, Life Flight Network announced plans to add a fixed-wing aircraft transport base in Lewiston, ID. On July 5, 2022, Life Flight announced that the Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing aircraft is in service in Lewiston and ready to transport patients in need. According to Ben Clayton with Life Flight Network, the addition of the fixed-wing aircraft to Lewiston will benefit patients who require transfer to specialty care hospitals further distances away.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Property Taxes#Undecided#The Prh Board
Big Country News

Subway to Give Away a Million Sandwiches on July 12 as Company Debuts Revamped Menu

LEWISTON - Subway restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number. "To celebrate the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is inviting America to experience these perfect signature subs on July 12, as it gives away up to one million free Subway Series sandwiches," says a company press release.
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KREM2

Orphan colt adopted by mare who tragically lost her foal

PULLMAN, Wash. — An orphan colt, who lost his mother shortly after she gave birth, was adopted by a mare that had tragically lost her foal. According to the WSU Insider, the generosity of strangers and Washington State University (WSU) veterinarians who played matchmaker, made it possible for the orphan colt and the nursing mare could have a happy life after a tragedy.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Suspected Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Pleads Guilty, Scheduled to be Sentenced August 19

PULLMAN - The man believed to be responsible for multiple armed rapes in the Pioneer Hill area of Pullman nearly 20 nears ago has pleaded guilty. On Friday, Dan LeBeau, Chief Deputy Prosecutor with the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office announced that Kenneth Downing pled guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of assault in the second degree with sexual motivation in a 19-year-old serial rape case in Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Tragic Events Bring Orphan Colt, Mare Together

PULLMAN - An orphan colt whose mother died shortly after giving birth has a new mom – a mare that had tragically lost her foal – thanks to the generosity of strangers and Washington State University veterinarians playing matchmaker. “The mare had only been without a foal for...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy