DRY RIDGE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that an escaped Inmate has been arrested. Teddy Bruce Murphy (62) an inmate from the Campbell County Detention Center walked away from a work detail Thursday morning at 525 Central Avenue in Newport. No details were released as to where Mr. Murphy was taken back into custody at or where he was lodged.

DRY RIDGE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO