ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

City of Marion issues boil water advisory, effective immediately

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, has officially issued a boil water advisory for Marion water customers. In a news release sent Thursday, Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford asks community members to use bottled water for cooking and drinking until further notice. "This reinforces the importance...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion provides water crisis update after Friday rainfall

Marion, KY -- Rainfall across the area overnight provided about an inch of rain to much of Crittenden County. However, the thundershowers dropped only minimal rainfall in the Marion City Lake watershed. The Marion Water Plant recorded about 1/10th of an inch of rain. Marion Mayor Jared Byford report the...
MARION, KY
wkdzradio.com

P&H Farms Hired For Marion, Crittenden County Water Crisis

Across rural America, it’s easy for local farmers to get overlooked. Corn, wheat and tobacco fields come up, come down, and are grown again without a second thought. But one nearby agriculture family began providing the backbone of water hauling for the Marion crisis earlier this week. And not because of fame or fortune. But because it’s what local farmers do for neighbors, friends and endangered citizens.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Upcoming side-road closures planned off of Blandville road

PADUCAH — The Paducah Department of Transportation announced a series of temporary side-road closures along U.S. 62/ Blandville Road, starting on Monday July 11. North Gum Springs Road will close for approximately two weeks as crews reconstruct the intersection with U.S. 62. The expected reopening date is July 26,...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Hospital serving patients amid water crisis

Marion hospital and nursing home continue to provide uninterrupted care to patients as water supply dwindles. Bright explained Crittenden Community Hospital is one of the city's biggest users of water. "We use about 12,000 gallons a day," said Bright. "So being on county water is going to be a relief for us as well as the city."
MARION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KY 1031 to be closed starting July 11

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say KY 1031 will be closed starting July 11. Drivers will have to find another route during the closure. A release said the closures are necessary in order to work on the bridge but a signed detour will be in place throughout the process to redirect traffic. The work will be done Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MADISONVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah DOE site to test warning sirens throughout remainder of July

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant will perform numerous tests of its warning sirens beginning next week. Officials will perform several tests of the Public Warning System at various times from 8 am until 5 pm beginning Monday and ending at 5 pm on July 31. The tests will support the...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Strong Storms Cause Widespread Outages

Strong storms overnight caused outages for 2,962 Gibson Electric members in Obion County and Lake County in Tennessee and in Hickman County and Graves County in Kentucky. The outages started around 11:30 PM last night and crews were immediately dispatched, with broken power poles included in the damage, making outages lengthy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Water Conservation#City Of Marion#Marion City Administrator#National Guard Armory
wsiu.org

Local park projects receive state grants

Several projects in southern Illinois parks will receive state grant funds to develop and improve recreational facilities. The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds combined with local matching funds.
ANNA, IL
kentuckytoday.com

Woman sues Crittenden school board over religious comments

PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) - A Marion woman is suing the Crittenden County Board of Education, claiming a teacher forced religion upon her third-grade son, a Princeton radio station is reporting. Jennifer Wood filed the lawsuit in the Western District of U.S. District Court in Paducah on July 1. She names...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of semi accidents on I-24 in Trigg County

A pair of separate semi accidents made travel difficult on I-24 in Trigg County on Thursday night and Saturday morning. On Thursday night, Trigg County deputies said a semi and a car collided in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 66. The car was severely damaged, and the semi ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Western KY December 2021 tornado victims invited to Christmas in July

(KBSI) – Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Gov. Andy Beshear invite families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes to join them for upcoming Christmas in July events. The events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Murray-Calloway County Hospital Sees Uptick In Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Officials within the Murray-Calloway County Hospital are reporting a recent spike in cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and on Wednesday issued a regional warning about the tick-borne disease. Physicians have treated 27 cases in the last eight weeks, an average of nearly four per week, and without proper treatment...
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring localized relief this afternoon.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis giving out free food boxes

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sturgis, Ky. will be giving out free food boxes on July 8 at The Well. Boxes will start being given out at 12 p.m. The boxes are first come, first serve while supplies last. More information can be found on the City of Sturgis Facebook page.
STURGIS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Christmas in July for tornado families next week

After the December tornadoes in western Kentucky, First Lady Britainy Beshear organized a toy drive that collected more than 100,000 items from around the nation. Next week, a series of Christmas in July events will continue to hand out more of those items to affected families. The events will include...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beat the Heat fan drive surpasses goal for 2022

Our Beat the Heat fan drive is officially over for the year. Our goal was to collect 800 fans, and thanks to the generosity of the community, the drive collected 864!. The fans will be distributed to people in need by local community service organizations, including Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Mayfield Needline and the Salvation Army in Paducah and Marion, Illinois.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy