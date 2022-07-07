ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks Officially Complete Kemba Walker Draft-Night Trade

By Grant Afseth
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQYtd_0gXwdUGh00

The Knicks have officially traded Kemba Walker and the draft rights to Jalen Duren to the Pistons.

The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons officially completed the draft-night trade. Kemba Walker and the draft rights to Jalen Duren, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was traded in exchange for a future first-round pick.

The expectations were high for what Walker could achieve with the Knicks when he was signed to a two-year, $17.9 million contract last summer. After a season with the Boston Celtics with averages of 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, his production faced a significant reduction in New York.

Walker received the lowest minutes per game average (25.6) of his NBA career and was removed from the rotation for the first time early in the season. It quickly became clear that he was not the type of point guard that coach Tom Thibodeau wanted to have on this Knicks team. He averaged career-low figures across the board with 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The premise of this trade for the Knicks was to incentivize the Pistons to take on Walker's contract in an effort to clear the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. New York still has an agreement in place for a trade that sends Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to Detroit. The transaction for the separate trade has yet to be completed.

There was reporting on draft night that instead of two separate trades, the Knicks instead agreed to a three-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets.

It was initially reported that Walker is expected to reach a buyout agreement with the Pistons, but placing his near $9.2 million salary on waivers is another option. The market is saturated with point guard talent with Collin Sexton and Dennis Schroder still unsigned. If Walker is willing to sign for the veteran's minimum, he could have more options for potential landing spots at his disposal.

The Knicks were initially expected to make the Brunson signing official on Wednesday, but have yet to do so. There's speculation about the possibility of his acquisition being turned into a sign-and-trade agreement with the Dallas Mavericks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Chicago

As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals: sell high, and buy low. If you can consistently accomplish those two goals, you should eventually build a contender. Realistically, that’s the long-term goal, but it’ll require smart asset management to achieve. At this point, it’s going...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Nets: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that disappointed this season, and it seems as though both teams will be busy this offseason. The Lakers have already gotten a lot of new players to join their roster in free agency due to their poor season. The Nets are in disarray, especially after Kevin Durant's trade request and Kyrie Irving's presumed desire to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas goes after Michael Jordan once again

Michael Jordan continues to live rent-free in Isiah Thomas’ head. The retired Detroit Pistons legend Thomas called out his hated rival Jordan in a tweet Thursday. Thomas was upset about some comments that Jordan made about the origin of their beef. Jordan had claimed that Thomas froze him out during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game (in other words, refusing to pass Jordan the ball), thus sparking their notorious feud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Jalen Brunson
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Nba Draft#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Believes The Minnesota Timberwolves Are In A Win-Now Mode: "They're In Win-Now Mode Because I Think Minnesota Thinks That They Have A Superstar In Anthony Edwards, And By The Way, I Believe They Do."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. They have made moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA Championship next season. The biggest move that the Timberwolves made was to trade for Rudy Gobert. But in order to get Gobert, the franchise had to give up a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Warriors no longer title favorites after first week of free agency

The day after the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight seasons, our partners at PointsBet deemed them co-favorites to defend their title in 2022-23. The Warriors, Boston Celtics and LA Clippers were all given +600 odds to win the NBA finals next season, meaning a $100 bet would win you $600.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FastBreak on FanNation

Trail Blazers Officially Announce Trade For Star Forward

On July 6, the Portland Trail Blazers officially announced their trade with the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant. Grant has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Pistons. He will...
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks...
NBA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
667
Followers
173
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy