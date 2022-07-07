ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Biden’s DHS closing gap in California border wall Trump wanted filled in

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Biden administration has quietly given the green light to completing a border barrier separating Southern California from Mexico — a project that was initially planned by the Trump White House.

In late May, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would replace a “deteriorated barrier” located near the cross-border Friendship Park in Imperial Beach, just south of San Diego.

In the announcement, the department said the barrier “has not been treated to withstand corrosion from nearby ocean waters and currently poses safety risks to Border Patrol agents, community members, and migrants.”

Funding for the project, DHS added, would be drawn from funds allocated to pay for President Donald Trump’s infamous border wall.

Late last month, immigration advocates said they were told construction would soon begin on two 30-foot barriers that would extend the existing wall all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEySQ_0gXwdBk800
The Biden administration has quietly given the green light to completing a border barrier separating Southern California from Mexico.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chula Vista Today, people could enter the park each weekend through gates on the US side of the wall to greet friends and relatives coming from the Mexican side.

That practice was stopped in March 2020, and advocates said they were told by Border Patrol officials that there are no current plans to put pedestrian gates in the new barrier.

“Border Patrol says they are just ‘replacing walls’ at Friendship Park, but the proposed construction amounts to a permanent closure of the U.S. side of this historic location,” John Fanestil, head of the San Diego-based Friends of Friendship Park coalition, said in a statement Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1tY_0gXwdBk800
The project was initially planned by the Trump White House.

“Joe Biden should not be putting the finishing touches on Donald Trump’s border wall at Friendship Park,” he added.

In a statement to CBS8 in San Diego Wednesday, a Border Patrol spokesperson told the outlet: “In the near future we should have more information regarding placement of gates.”

In its May announcement, DHS reiterated its call to Congress to “cancel remaining appropriations” for construction along the border and instead direct the funding toward “smart border security measures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdFFZ_0gXwdBk800
People cross into the United States from Mexico through a gap in the border wall, April 16, 2022.

This is not the first time Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has approved funding to be used to close unfinished construction gaps along the southern border, as he announced a similar order in December.

At the time, the department also specified that the funding would be used to “address life, safety, environmental, and remediation requirements for border barrier projects” in California, Arizona and Texas.

Immediately after taking office, President Biden ordered the end of border wall construction, leaving several gaps along the frontier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j38hS_0gXwdBk800
Immediately after taking office, President Biden ordered the end of border wall construction.

In June 2021, DHS released a plan to reallocate the funds used by the Trump administration to build the wall and instead use them for repair projects, cleanup of construction sites, and mitigating environmental damage.

The plans emerged as the southern border has seen record high numbers of migrant crossings — including a staggering 239,416 encounters in May.

The total number of encounters for June has yet to be released by Customs and Border Protection.

Comments / 18

David Espinoza
2d ago

WHY did OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND. CRIMINAL!!! BIG!!! GUY!!! JOE BIDEN!!!! stop building the WALL when he took office. Remember he wanted to end TITLE 42 so his business partners the CARTELS could keep crossing more drugs over our SOUTHERN BORDER.. More money for him and his criminal son HUNTER BIDEN!!!!.

Reply(1)
19
FUBAR1
2d ago

Gee, I wonder why quietly? What a dysfunctional party. They are quietly changing to trumps immigration policy and oil drilling policy also. It appears trump was right

Reply(3)
14
Eagle Rider
2d ago

OBiden finishing Trump's wall in California...Why not Texas????,New Mexico, Artizona????

Reply(1)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Elections
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

New controversial Hunter, Joe Biden voicemail emerges

A 2018 voicemail that first surfaced last week may show Joe Biden calling his son Hunter Biden to talk about a New York Times article discussing Hunter’s business dealings. This revelation comes after now-President Biden repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business dealings. The recording was first reported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Border Wall#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Election Local#The Trump White House#Chula Vista Today#Mexican
Daily Mail

Republican Rep. James Comer asks Janet Yellen AGAIN to hand over any suspicious international bank transactions associated with Hunter Biden and accuses Treasury of running 'cover' for the first family

Republican Rep. James Comer, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, is again demanding that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen turn over documents relating to suspicious international bank transactions linked to President Joe Biden's family. In a letter sent to Yellen on Wednesday and obtained by DailyMail.com, Comer accused her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Fox News

Fix Biden's border crisis by building the wall

Three hundred fifty million dollars worth of steel border wall, bought and paid for by American taxpayers, is wasting away in a lot in McAllen, Texas, under supervision of taxpayer-funded guards. If this sounds illegal, it’s because it is. We saw it with our own eyes earlier this month during a Congressional visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.
MCALLEN, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy