Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO