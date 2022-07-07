ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jordan Spieth Starts with 68 at Scottish Open, His Mind On the British Open

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpcRy_0gXwchpT00

In 2015, Spieth came to St. Andrews chasing a third consecutive major and finished one shot short of a playoff. He hasn't forgotten any of it.

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 British Open, but coming up just short in 2015 at St. Andrews has stuck with him.

Pedro Salado/Golffile

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Jordan Spieth has had a full week and its only Thursday.

On Monday, he was playing in the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am and was greeted with pints of Guinness before the clock turned to 10 in the morning.

Later that day, Spieth raked a putt away from the hole, not remembering he was playing in a pro-am that was both an individual and a team competition, and was promptly disqualified from the individual part.

Not often do you see a DQ from a pro-am.

Then in Thursday’s first round of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, Spieth lit up the back nine (his first nine) with six birdies and two bogeys, briefly holding the lead at 5 under with South African Justin Harding, but finishing at 2 under and seven shots off the pace set by Cameron Tringale, who shot a 9-under 61.

"The nine I'd never seen before went really well,” Spieth said after his round. “And the nine I saw yesterday went poorly.”

Listening to Spieth, the two nines didn’t seem that different in how he played, as putts fell early and creased the hole late. But not anything to worry about as he prepares for next week’s British Open at St. Andrews.

“It's really nice to get on links grass,” Spieth said. “There are certainly some shots today I'm glad I didn't try to hit the way I did next week because I played them incorrectly or something like that. You almost need to get over here and get on this turf.”

Spieth hasn’t been back to the Old Course since missing out on a three-man playoff with winner Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in 2015.

Entering that week, Spieth had won both the Masters and U.S. Open, going for his third consecutive major title at the home of golf.

Tied for the lead at 15 under after a birdie on the 16th hole, Spieth decided to go down the left side of the Road Hole instead of going over the replica railroad shack.

It would be his undoing with a bogey 5.

“I chose to go down left fairway, left me with little-to-no angle instead of taking on the right fairway, thinking I could still maneuver a 4 but leaving me with just a wedge into 18 and a putt to win the Open,” Spieth said.

“So, I played that all in my head after making it on 16, but it's just that much more difficult to make a 4 from the left fairway. It was a little bit of a weak play I think, looking back, and that's the one I think about.”

Even with the disappointing loss, Spieth has a clear love affair with St. Andrews, calling the Open arguably the best golf tournament pros play.

Yet, the Old Course is not the most challenging and with technology continuing to make courses obsolete, it will need wind or, as Spieth believes, since it’s been so dry in Scotland, the hard and fast conditions may be a suitable defense.

“I think if it's like it was this morning out here, it's just a wedge contest, really,” Spieth said. “The back nine just doesn't show the same teeth that it normally does — makes it pretty easy for six, seven holes. Then you normally have to hold on for dear life on the back but if that wind is down on the back, all of a sudden, you've created a few more birdie holes. “

Spieth is 20/1 according to SI Sportsbook to win his second Open Championship and if he makes the weekend at the Scottish Open, he will have four rounds of links-style golf to fall back on before he arrives at St. Andrews where he has a score to settle.

“I just think the history of it, playing in the town, the idea that it could be the easiest or the hardest venue that we play depending on the day,” Spieth said. “Maybe it's just I remember watching certain ones growing up, and so the holes, the kind of scenic holes starting and finishing I really kind of hold onto.

"And then it was a really special tournament for me back in 2015 trying to go for a third (major) in a row and just kind of the crowd, the putt I made on 16 and kind of the finish, it was really fun contending in that major and having a chance to win.”

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth SENSATIONALLY proven wrong by caddie on Scottish Open day two

During the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth's debacle on the par-3 6th hole shows the value of having a world-class caddie. Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller have reached the top of the game together, winning three major titles and spending 26 weeks as World No.1.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Former Ryder Cup captain disqualified from Scottish Open

2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has been disqualified from the 2022 Scottish Open after signing an incorrect scorecard. If it makes Bjorn feel any better, he wasn’t going to advance to the weekend anyway at Renaissance Club as he shot 12-over on the first two rounds of the tournament, with a round of 75 (+5) and another of 77 (+7).
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

LIV Golf’s private jet another reason for the PGA Tour to be worried

We already knew that LIV Golf pays their players very well, but we didn’t realize until now that they also fly them around in absolute style. The ongoing war between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is all about money. The new golf tour is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is a branch of the Saudi government that leads one of the wealthiest nations in the world.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Open Championship#Us Open#The Renaissance Club#South African
thecomeback.com

Collin Morikawa has blunt comments on LIV Golf drama

PGA Tour golfer Collin Morikawa is ready for everyone to stop talking so much about the LIV Golf series and move on to other topics. “I think we have many other stories we can talk about, right?” the defending Open Championship winner said Wednesday from the Scottish Open. “There’s a handful of players that are coming from LIV that are playing this week, but I don’t think that should be our focus.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods forgets Richard Finch's name in hilarious new footage

Sometimes when you are as big as Tiger Woods, it's hard to remember some of the lesser names that have been out on Tour. Woods, who competed in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on Monday and Tuesday this week, was quizzed by one journalist as to what he considered the marquee hole at the cherished Irish track.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: R&A snubs Greg Norman, not inviting him to 150th Open celebration events

GULLANE, Scotland — What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after the R&A announced the first two groups taking part in the “Celebration of Champions” that will precede the 150th Open Championship, the governing body showed a more ruthless side to its nature. Greg Norman, champion golfer of the year in 1986 and 1993, will not be present Monday when reigning Open champion, Collin Morikawa, hits the opening shot in the four-hole event held over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: R&A announces record prize money payout St. Andrews

Given the actions taken by the powers that be earlier this year at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, there was little surprise in Friday’s announcement that the R&A is increasing the prize money payout for next week’s 150th Open Championship. The only question was by how much.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is halfway complete, and Cameron Tringale maintains the solo lead sitting at 7-under thru 36 holes played at The Renaissance Club. Tringale came back to Earth a bit Friday, posting a 2-over 72 after a carding a career-best 9-under 61 in the opening round on Thursday. But Tringale's three-stroke edge remains intact entering the weekend after Gary Woodland also came back with a 2-over 72 on Friday after posting a 6-under 64 on Thursday.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Jordan Spieth feels Scottish Open triumph would be perfect preparation for St Andrews with three-time major winner trailing leader Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into final round

Jordan Spieth feels winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention at The Renaissance Club. Two eagles in six holes helped the three-time major winner and ex-Open king card a superb 66 to trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
622
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy