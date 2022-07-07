Kepler: There was plenty of input for Sun City project

John (not so fast) points out that only 1% of the people of Sun City testified at the Mountain View town hall forums.

Mr. Fast seems to have issues with that the board opened this up to community discussion, and I’m sure he would have been just as POed if they hadn’t. John seems to think that 1% isn’t enough. Well, whose fault is that? You and your disgruntled group of naysayers had ample time to put your two cents in. John, out of 38,888 people in Sun City, have you noticed how few actually vote for the Sun City board?

In 2020, only 1,772 people voted for Sun City board of directors. You do the math.

The reason again for the one point of entry is to secure these facilities so only residents can use them. It’s possible another window could be opened on busy dates instead of whining about how this will never work.

Our group had nothing to do with removing the pickleball courts. When I asked Jan Ek why, she replied, “Too many noise complaints.” How many is too many?

The suggestion that a two-story pickleball court could be added is only a suggestion and it’s given a placeholder year for further discussion then. No money has been allocated for phase 3. How John comes up with. “There is no room for parking?” Well, we seem to do just fine when the theater has productions and the rest of us want to use the other facilities. Currently, there is parking on three sides of Mountain View.

Now on to Kristi Svendsen, and breakneck speed, and her snide comments about the Americans with Disabilities Act decision on mini golf. I can only assume Kristi is fine with discriminating against people with disabilities. As John pointed out, discussions started in September 2018. That’s more than three years and 8-9 months ago, close to 1,700 days. Not sure how more than 1,700 days equals “breakneck speed.” And just what is another 300 days going to get you, Kristi? She even goes on to wonder who the heck I am, she has never heard of me.

I actually feel blessed that I never did meet her, nor do I plan on having any discussions with her over Mountain View. I already did my volunteering to be on the ad hoc committee and I am not the MV spokesperson. We use the exercise room at least four days per week, and except in the summer when we use Fairway, we are often at the pool. You will still have a resort-style pool when it’s done, so stop whining.

Just remember these words of wisdom, you can’t always get what you want, and my favorite grandmother’s reply when the saying “I want” came up. She replied, “People in Hell want ice water.” That, Kristi, is my reply to you and your “many friends” who have nothing better to do than complain once a decision has been made.

James Kepler

Sun City