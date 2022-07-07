New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

For the second straight season, the New York Giants selected a wide receiver within the first 45 picks of the draft. These moves, combined with key acquisitions through free agency (most notably Kenny Golladay), would make you think that the Giants have their receiving corps set for the foreseeable future.
This couldn't be further from the truth. Despite having a talented group, the Giants simply have not been able to put it all together. Some of this is certainly injuries, and the players themselves don't get to walk away blame-free either.
However, poor management and even worse offensive coaching have undoubtedly played a role in the unit's less than ideal production. But hopefully, those issues with the offense are a thing of the past.
Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson may be part of the solution. Coming out of college, Robinson has been described as tough, elusive, and flat-out electric. Robinson's numbers in college can speak to these claims as well.
Last season, he caught 104 balls for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns and was rewarded with an All-SEC first-team selection. The Giants would welcome this production level with open arms.
Robinson has proven his value so far. The question is, what could the Giants realistically expect from Robinson at the next level. To answer that, let's look into what he can bring to the Giants' revamped offense.
In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
The Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield is now official after he passed his physical on July 7th, ringing in a new era of Carolina Panthers football. It is likely Darnold remains on this team as he competes for the starting job during training camp. However, Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte seems highly unlikely.
While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […]
The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ ensemble cast could be adding another member. Free agent forward Markieff Morris said this week on Twitter that he would like to join the 76ers. A fan had tweeted Morris, writing, “Come to Philly.”. “Been wanting to for a while now,” said Morris in reply....
Aaron Rodgers has been on this earth for 38 years and has played in the NFL for 17 of them. Through all those years, he's resisted the urge to get a tattoo — until now. Rodgers took to social media on Wednesday to post his new unique-looking tattoo, and Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe tried their best to decipher the meaning behind the art while sharing their opinions on the matter.
If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
The Raiders have hired Las Vegas attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan to be their new team president, as she becomes the first Black woman to hold that title for an NFL franchise. Morgan, who was born in Las Vegas, comes to the Raiders after previously serving as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She has also served as the director of external affairs for AT&T Services Inc. in southern Nevada and as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.
In a season that’s been full of terrible calls from MLB umpires, Ángel Hernández continues to show that nobody makes baffling calls like he does. Hernández’s latest disastrous call came in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. With his Twins trailing 6-5 in the ninth inning, Byron Buxton hit a ball down the line that Texas third baseman Josh Smith could not handle. It appeared as though Minnesota had a fast runner on base with nobody out. Only, Hernández ruled that the ball was foul.
Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in the last three seasons, the Miami Heat continue to prove that they are one of the better teams in the league. Finishing the 2021-22 season with the best record in the East at 53-29, the Heat know they are close to getting back to the NBA Finals.
The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receivers will be the team’s barometer for the 2022 NFL season. It’s as plain and simple as that. NFL teams are investing more and more in their skill positions as the rules of football continue to change and move toward allowing more leeway for offenses to score heavily.
The New York Mets sit atop the NL East standings, but their room for error is small with the Braves just 2.5 games back. The National League franchise, as a result, could end up being big buyers ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Aug. 2. According to MLB insider Jon...
On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they've re-signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year contract. During the 2021 season, Houston had 34 combined tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Baltimore used the unrestricted free agent tender on Houston in June. Although he was free...
Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
Comments / 0