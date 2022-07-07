ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

A suspect tried to hide in a Benton County wheat field. Then came a farmer with a plane

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUE84_0gXwb6UA00

A Benton County farmer used a plane to help track down a man hiding in a wheat field after he tried to hit a landowner.

The landowner spotted a pickup driving recklessly on South Glade Creek Road south of Prosser about 4 p.m. Wednesday. When he confronted the driver near the area of West Horrigan Road, the man allegedly hit the gas, and nearly hit the man, Benton County sheriff’s Lt. Jason Erickson said.

The truck and trailer crashed about a mile down South Glade Creek Road and the driver ran into nearby wheat fields.

Around the same time the landowner spotted it, the truck’s owner was reporting to Kennewick police that it was stolen, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svbqq_0gXwb6UA00
A man behind the wheel of a stolen truck was caught after he tried hiding in a nearby wheat field. Benton County Sheriff's Office

A local farmer offered his help to deputies by flying over until he spotted the man.

Deputies arrested the truck’s driver, and he was examined by medics before being booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office did not release the driver’s name.

It wasn’t the only crashed stolen truck police agencies had to deal with in the last day.

Kennewick police were called to Oasis Auto Sales in the 1100 block of West Columbia Drive shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday after alarms started going off, the Kennewick Police Department said on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYFCu_0gXwb6UA00
Kennewick police arrested a man who drove through a chain-link fence at a car dealership in a stolen pickup. Kennewick Police Department

Officers rushed to the area and found a Ford F-150 parked on the side of Kent Street about 75 yards north of the dealership. The pickup looked like it had been driven through the chain-link fence around the lot, police said. It still had a piece of the fence stuck underneath.

It’s believed the man broke into the dealership and took the keys, Kennewick police Lt. Ryan Kelly said.

The driver, Matthew Hacker, 50, of Pasco, was still in the truck. He was arrested without any incident, police said.

He was booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and malicious mischief.

The city has previously reported that there has been a high number of auto thefts in recent months. Kelly said the number continues to be high.

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Eastern Washington Farmer Uses Plane to Help Track Down Suspect Hiding in Field

A Benton County farmer used a plane to help track down a man hiding in a wheat field after he tried to hit a landowner. The landowner spotted a pickup driving recklessly on South Glade Creek Road south of Prosser about 4 p.m. Wednesday. When he confronted the driver near the area of West Horrigan Road, the man allegedly hit the gas, and nearly hit the man, Benton County sheriff's Lt. Jason Erickson said.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Young man shot in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A juvenile male was taken to a local hospital on July 8 after being shot in the hip, according to Kennewick Police Officer Jose Mata. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 10th Avenue for shots fired. Witnesses reported the shooter may have...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosser, WA
Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Prosser, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Human remains located in the Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to East Walla Walla county where someone had located human remains. Detectives, deputies and members of the Task Force were called to investigate the scene. The body was found. Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to assist the investigation...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Fields
ifiberone.com

POLICE: Alleged child molester arrested for trafficking of young child in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Officials say a man staying at the Oasis Motel in Moses Lake was busted by police on Thursday for trafficking of a child. Moses Lake Major Crimes Detectives arrested 54-year-old Stephen Hosszu. Authorities found Hosszu on social media after he allegedly engaged in conversations with others admitting that had molested a 4-year-old child several times. Police say Hosszu offered to bring the child to other men so they could molest the would-be victim together. Hosszu also told his contacts that he had access to another younger child that he was planning to experiment with soon.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

Police urge properly securing pets while driving

PASCO, Wash. — As more people hit the roads for vacation or summer road trips, experts are reminding people to keep their pets safe during travel. As you're driving down the road, you may see dogs in the beds of pickup trucks or keep your own pet in your pickup truck.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Improper burn pile destroys shed behind 7/11 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department headed to Road 44 and W Ruby Street around 6:40 p.m. on July 8 after smoke was reported behind the 7/11 off Road 44. When units arrived, they found a burn pile behind the 7/11, in someone's backyard. According to PFD public information...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
107.3 KFFM

Detectives Continue Searching For Union Gap Killers

Union Gap Detectives along with members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team continue searching for clues in Monday's killing of 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzman Navarro at a Union Gap home. Authorities say they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street in Union Gap at about 10:30 pm Monday.
UNION GAP, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Human remains are found

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were advised by dispatch that a citizen located human remains east of Walla Walla in the county on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. Detectives, deputies and members of the Walla Walla Regional Task Force responded...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices July 8, 2022

Alice Mary Martin, 101, of Pasco, died June 28 in Kennewick. She was born in Pomeroy, and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years. She was a retired business owner. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Mary O. Hanley. Mary Elena Hanley, 83, of...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima nurse's license suspended after assaulting officer

YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Yakima nurse Sierra Lydia Jackson’s nursing license was suspended for at least three years by the Washington state Department of Health for her assault conviction in 2021. She had been a nurse in the state since October 2017. Jackson was convicted on one count of third degree assault in August 2021.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
165
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy