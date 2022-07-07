ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sipping Eucalyptus Tea Is One of the Easiest Ways To Up Your Antioxidant Intake (and It’s *So* Soothing)

By Kelly Vaughan
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sftlh_0gXwZIzN00

Step aside, hibiscus tea—there’s a new delicious immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory beverage in town. (Just kidding, love you forever, hibiscus-flavored-everything).

That being said, if you are looking to mix up your usual routine of squeezing extra antioxidants into your diet, try drinking eucalyptus tea. We love the super soothing vibes that fresh eucalyptus offers in the shower, but turns out it has some pretty impressive health benefits, too. “Eucalyptus is one of those botanicals that is really good for your immune system," says registered dietitian Brigitte Zeitlin, RD. "It helps to fight off or shorten the duration of a cold." Specifically, eucalyptus tea can help break up congestion in your lungs and respiratory system, making it easier to breathe when you’re feeling under the weather.

To learn more about this delicious drink—including its health benefits and how to make it—read on.

The health benefits of eucalyptus tea

Eucalyptus is high in flavonoids, a group of naturally occurring antioxidants that are found in many fruits, vegetables, and herbs. A 2019 study found that consuming a flavonoid-rich diet may protect against chronic illnesses such as cancer, dementia, and heart disease, though more research is needed to understand the scope of the claim, as well as the correlation between drinking eucalyptus tea and fighting chronic illness. “There are very few studies that draw a direct correlation between drinking eucalyptus and chronic illness, but there are a lot of studies that draw a correlation between the flavonoids that are the antioxidants found in eucalyptus, and chronic illness,” Zeitlin explains.

While there’s no scientific proof that drinking eucalyptus tea will prevent colds and flus altogether, there’s enough anecdotal evidence to show that it certainly is beneficial for the immune system. Fear not: In the unfortunate event that you’re already fighting off a cold, drinking eucalyptus tea will still help reduce congestion.

Will Cole, FMCP, DNM, DC, a leading functional medicine expert and best-selling author, adds that in addition to helping clear up congestion, eucalyptus tea has antimicrobial properties. "[It] can be a game-changer for clearing up congestion and is full of antibacterial properties," Dr. Cole says. A 2010 study says that eucalyptus oil does in fact have antimicrobial effects against many types of bacteria. “Application by either vapor inhalation or oral route provides benefit for both purulent and non-purulent respiratory problems, such as bronchitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” according to the study’s authors. There’s not enough research to prove the antifungal and antimicrobial benefits of eucalyptus tea specifically, but there’s clearly evidence that eucalyptus in many forms is beneficial for your overall immune health.

How to make eucalyptus tea

If you’re sipping a cup of eucalyptus tea made with store-bought tea bags, Zeitlin says that one to two cups a day is great. However, if you make your own, she recommends limiting it to just eight ounces of eucalyptus tea per day, as the fresh leaves are far more potent. If you’re using fresh eucalyptus, let the leaves steep for about 10 minutes to maximize their health benefits in your mug; if you’re sticking to store-bought, follow the manufacturer’s instructions (as a rule, most tea bags should steep for four to seven minutes). If you do choose to make your own, be sure to get the leaves from a reputable retailer; Zeitlin likes stocking up at Mountain Rose Herbs. “You can also combine it with other immune-boosting ingredients like ginger and turmeric,” says Zeitlin. Try adding a one-inch strip of fresh ginger or a quarter teaspoon of ground turmeric to a hot cup of eucalyptus tea.

Oh, and like most food and beverages, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, consult with your OB/GYN to ensure the safety of drinking eucalyptus tea. For what it’s worth, there’s no research to suggest that it’s not safe to consume during this period, but always good to double-check.

Where to buy it

If you don’t want to make your own tea using fresh eucalyptus leaves, there are tons of delicious options available at grocery stores and big box retailers. Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat contains a small amount of soothing eucalyptus that will ease congestion in your throat and chest. Rishi Tea Quince Eucalyptus Tea is another solid option; the brand is known for its high-quality, super flavorful blends and this one is no exception. When in doubt, turn to Amazon shoppers; more than 1,000 of them love Buddha Teas Organic Eucalyptus Tea, which contains exclusively organic eucalyptus. Bonus: All three of these picks are less than $8 per box—cheaper than cold medicine and way more delicious.

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Healthy Drinks, Healthy Eating Tips

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Your Breakfast Bagel Bar Isn’t Complete Without This Gut-Friendly Vegan Carrot Lox

Fact: Bringing an elaborate charcuterie board with an assortment of all the best kinds of creamy cheeses, cured meats, and dips is a surefire way to win over just about every person at every party, ever. No matter how many cheese boards we’ve grazed on, we still always seem to gravitate towards them the moment we show up to a social gathering (it's eerily magnetic, no?).
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

This 3-Ingredient Clay Mask Slurps Up Facial Oil Without Leaving My Skin Red and Angry—And It’s Just $17

In many ways, having oily skin can be a blessing, but it does take effort to keep it under control. On one hand, I like a dewy finish, and research also shows oily skin can stave off wrinkle formation better than dry skin can. But then there are instances when the grease gets to be too much, like when I walk outside on a warm summer day, only to have my eye makeup smudge and smear. Or when I'm all out of blotting powder and papers, and feel like an oil slick.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

15 Essential Travel Snacks That Registered Dietitians Can’t Stop Munching On While Vacationing

School’s out, the sun’s shining, and the beach is calling your name. If only leaving for a relaxing summer vacation could be as easy as grabbing a backpack and walking out the door to the tune of "Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Root, full 90s movie-style. But let’s be honest: It hardly ever is. In reality, prepping for a trip can quickly turn into a chaotic scene more aligned with a Chevy Chase film. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and passports in the bag? Check, check, check. But aside from these travel essentials, we can’t forget the sanity-saving snacks that help get you avoid the inevitable sleep-deprived bouts of hanger.
TRAVEL
Who What Wear

For Absolutely Glowy, and Healthy Skin, These 10 Fruits Are a Must

One thing that always guarantees compliments is glowing skin. And while the quest to achieve a radiant complexion is typically topical-focused, a more holistic, diet-centric approach should be the first place you start. The nutrients in the foods we consume play a critical role in our overall health and wellbeing, with a lack of vitamins and minerals resulting in dull, tired, and often, breakout-ridden skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibiscus Tea#Tea Bags#Antioxidants#Food Drink#Rd#Flavonoid#Dri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

This $18 Moisturizer Made My Year-Round Dry Skin the Softest It's Ever Been

A lightweight summer moisturizer that truly hydrates skin without leaving a greasy finish may seem like an anomaly—but I finally found a formula at my local Target that does it all. I've tried a myriad of moisturizers ranging from $10 drugstore lotions to $65 luxury jars, but nothing has left my skin feeling softer and healthier than this $18 cream.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The ‘Doorway Effect’ Is Why You Forget What You Were Going to Do When Entering a Different Room

If I had a penny for every time I walked into my living room, kitchen, or bedroom and completely blanked on what I was going to do or get, I’d be rich. It turns out there’s a name for this phenomenon: the doorway effect. Research from the University of Notre Dame published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology in 2011 showed that memory was affected when passing through a doorway. Below, professor Gabriel Radvansky, PhD, who conducted the research along with his colleagues, explains what causes the doorway effect—and shares tips on what to do when it happens.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

5 Fast-Growing Flower Seeds That’ll Bloom Sooner Than You Can Say ‘Green Thumb’

Hitting up your local plant nursery may feel like sensory overload: There are countless flower varieties to choose from, and those you love may not necessarily be the right blooms for your yard. That said, if you're a little late to planting for the season and you need an easy gardening project that guarantees your yard will be the talk of the neighborhood, there are some fast-growing flower seeds that are practically foolproof.
GARDENING
MindBodyGreen

Why Aloe Vera Is Key For Treating Dark Spots On The Body

When you're walking through the skin care aisle at any beauty store, you'll likely see "dark spot corrector" slapped on the front of more than a few products. From chemical exfoliants to vitamin C serums and more, you'll have a plethora of options to choose from. But what about treating dark spots on the body?
SKIN CARE
Elle

10 Best Hair Growth Serums To Revive Damaged Strands

The humble beauty saviours known as serums have improved many of our skincare complaints over the years, so it makes sense to treat our hair and scalps to the same luxury. The best hair growth serums promise to make thinning strands look and feel thicker and denser, all while helping to create a better environment for healthy hair to grow. If you’re rightly sceptical of anything that promises good hair in a bottle, rest assured that every product in our top 10 hair growth serums has been tested by a panel of 285 people, plus our in-house lab experts, to ensure that it actually delivers results.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

This Pore-Blurring Skin Tint Is My Secret To An Even, Glowing Complexion

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. My beauty routine is a series of Goldilocks moments. I have combination skin, which means I run oily in the T-zone and dry everywhere else. Prescription-strength retinoids have always been way too strong for me, yet OTC retinols don’t get the job done (I’m a fan of retinaldehyde, which serves as a middle ground).
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy