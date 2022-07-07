ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Gov. Justice awards over $871,000 in grants to improve response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded grant funds totaling $871,834 for three projects through the West Virginia Improving Criminal Justice Responses (ICJR) to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program. The ICJR Program encourages state, local, and tribal...

www.wvnews.com

