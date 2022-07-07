West Virginia Gov. Justice awards over $871,000 in grants to improve response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he approved a bid award for construction of an approximately 3-mile section of Corridor H in Tucker County. A.L.L. Construction Inc. was the lowest of five bidders for the project, with a bid of $49,488,494. An additional 15 percent of the bid amount will be added to the bid and set aside for erosion and sediment control to protect the environment.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO