WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - A new monk seal will soon be swimming in Hawaii's waters. This pup was born early Saturday morning near Kaimana Beach on Oahu. It took no time at all for it to get acquainted with his mama, Rocky. According to the Marine Mammal Center, she made the news in 2017 when she gave birth to the first pup ever recorded on Waikiki Beach.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO