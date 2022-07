Tenants who need help paying their rent will have another chance to try to get assistance starting on Monday. Renters will be able to fill out pre-applications to enter a lottery for the State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) program in the Elderly, Family, Disabled and Homeless categories, the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) said. The state will accept 1,000 pre-applications in each category.

