Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit makes multiple arrests

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
ALBANY — Executing search warrants at three separate locations, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit seized drugs, guns and cash and made four arrests in operations this week, according to Drug Unit Maj. Ryan Ward.

ADDU members executed search warrants Tuesday at 911 North Slappey Blvd. (D&K Auto Sales, D&K Tax Services and D&K Used Tires), and two in the 1600 block of Edgerly Avenue. During the execution of the search warrants, several bags of crack cocaine were seized, along with guns and cash.

The next day, in continuance of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a storage facility (Lake Park Storage) that was rented by the defendants. During the execution of this search warrant, several more bags of crack cocaine were seized.

The seizure thus far includes:

♦ 1.28 pounds of crack cocaine

♦ Two firearms

♦ $4,976 in currency

♦ Five vehicles

♦ Two digital scales

Individuals arrested include:

♦ Demarko Malone, who is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

♦ Kendra Malone, who is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug-related objects;

♦ Milton Stubbs, who is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug-related objects

The investigation is ongoing, Ward said, and more seizures are expected to follow.

