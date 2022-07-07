ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Dog is now critical part of search for missing Alcorn County man

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy the dog was reunited with his family on Wednesday after he and...

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) – The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis. Search and rescue members saw a dog on Tuesday while at...
20-year-old dead following Saturday morning shooting in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Lowndes County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 300 block of Swendenburg Circle. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI gunfire rang out early Saturday morning and when deputies got to the scene they found a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Coroner Greg Merchant identified...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials say they have new leads in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than 2 weeks

Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Tupelo to use American Rescue Plan funds to address flooding

The City of Tupelo is planning to use millions of dollars of federal money to fix flooding problems in certain areas around town. Tupelo to use American Rescue Plan funds to address flooding. The City of Tupelo is planning to use millions of dollars of federal money to fix flooding...
UPDATE: Name released of Lowndes County homicide victim

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The man who died after being shot early Saturday east of Columbus is from outside the state. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the shooting victim as Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee. Emergency responders found him alive after 1 a.m. at a home...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
People gather in Tupelo to protest Roe v Wade overturn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands are participating in rallies nationwide, calling on the Biden administration to further protect women’s reproductive rights. Here at home, Indivisible Northeast Mississippi hosted a rally in Tupelo following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade two weeks ago. Signs, banners,...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
Bond set for Benton man arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday, July 8 by Vicksburg Police Narcotics for a chase that happened in April. Herman Dee Turner, 44, of Benton, was charged with Felony Eluding. Police said the chase happened on Thursday, April 28. Turner appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Pet of the Week - Kenny

Kenny is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 8, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clay; Coahoma; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Itawamba; Kemper; Lafayette; Leake; Lee; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Panola; Pontotoc; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Union; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yalobusha; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY COAHOMA GRENADA HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA KEMPER LAFAYETTE LEAKE LEE LEFLORE LOWNDES MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PANOLA PONTOTOC QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER WINSTON YALOBUSHA YAZOO
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

