Dog is now critical part of search for missing Alcorn County man

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The disappearance of a person with Alzheimer's not only affects his or her family but also first responders tasked with finding the individual. However, a little device aims to help. It’s called Project Life Saver. Patients are fitted with a bracelet about the size of...
More than two months after human remains were discovered inside a burned-out truck in an isolated corner of Mississippi, officials identified the remains and made an arrest. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Gavin Cole Stanton of Corinth has been charged with first degree murder and third degree arson. Stanton was...
JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) – The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis. Search and rescue members saw a dog on Tuesday while at...
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Lowndes County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 300 block of Swendenburg Circle. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI gunfire rang out early Saturday morning and when deputies got to the scene they found a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Coroner Greg Merchant identified...
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Wade Davis, 77, was last seen on June 22 while walking his dog, Buddy, near his Rienzi, Mississippi, home. Early Wednesday, Buddy was found and returned to family members. Buddy is doing well and the discovery of Davis’ dog has given family and search crews renewed hope.
Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
The City of Tupelo is planning to use millions of dollars of federal money to fix flooding problems in certain areas around town. Tupelo to use American Rescue Plan funds to address flooding. The City of Tupelo is planning to use millions of dollars of federal money to fix flooding...
A Tennessee man was shot and killed early Saturday in Mississippi where he’d been visiting with a female friend. Exactly what led to the shooting death of Willie Dickerson, 20 of Jackson, Tennessee, was immediately unclear, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. Deputies were called to an address...
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The man who died after being shot early Saturday east of Columbus is from outside the state. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the shooting victim as Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee. Emergency responders found him alive after 1 a.m. at a home...
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. July 5. Gregory Moore, 22....
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands are participating in rallies nationwide, calling on the Biden administration to further protect women’s reproductive rights. Here at home, Indivisible Northeast Mississippi hosted a rally in Tupelo following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade two weeks ago. Signs, banners,...
A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gulf Search and Rescue (GulfSAR) said it will partner with United Cajun Navy to help the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department in its search for 78-year-old Wade Davis of Corinth, who went missing on June 22 around 9:30 a.m. Davis was last seen with his dog...
VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday, July 8 by Vicksburg Police Narcotics for a chase that happened in April. Herman Dee Turner, 44, of Benton, was charged with Felony Eluding. Police said the chase happened on Thursday, April 28. Turner appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond […]
Lafayette County Circuit Court judge Kent Smith denied bond and ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a local man charged with the aggravated stalking of Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. In a preliminary hearing, the court heard a case against Matt Reardon, 35, for violating a restraining order Robyn and Rhea Tannehill...
Kenny is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 8, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
A Mississippi man was killed Sunday when his car collided with a tree while he ran from state troopers trying to stop him for speeding, officials reported. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said Carlos Forshee, 35, of Okolona, died Sunday when his BMW car left County Road 506 in Lee County and collided with a tree.
Comments / 0