Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County High School Sophomore Dies Suddenly, 16

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of beloved Mercer County high school sophomore Chase Citron, who died unexpectedly on Friday, June 17 at the age of 16. Photo Credit: Pixabay/bernswaelz

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of beloved Mercer County high school sophomore Chase Citron, who died unexpectedly on Friday, June 17 at the age of 16.

A student at Lawrenceville High School, Chase was known for his ability to wake up every morning “ready to take on the world,” his obituary says.

He had spent the last two years working at Vidalia Restaurant in Lawrenceville, his memorial says.

Chase is described as a caring, beautiful soul who changed the lives of countless friends and family members in his short time on Earth.

Chase also embraced the passion, mischief, and adventure that life inevitably brought him but ultimately had an unending love for all types of people.

Chase leaves behind his devoted parents, James Ethan Citron and Tiffany Citron (Juan Rivera); caring grandmothers, Ruth Mamo and Mary Lou Citron; sisters, Brianna and Brielle Citron and Leah Rivera; as well as numerous aunts and uncles, classmates, countless friends and extended family members who will “miss his smiling face deeply.”

Meanwhile, nearly $9,000 had been raised on a MealTrain for Chase’s family.

“Please support the Citron/Riveria family as they deal with the loss of beloved Chase,” reads the fundraiser.

Chase’s funeral was held at The Church of St. Ann in Lawrenceville on Thursday, June 23.

