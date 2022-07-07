ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Taika Waititi Explains Why He Was ‘Anxious’ About Working With Christian Bale and Russell Crowe

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are two actors who are known for their committed performances. They both have the mindset of “go big or go home” and deliver many intense but amazing performances. The two actors appear in Thor: Love and Thunder under the helm of director Taika Waititi . While working with these two award-winning actors on the latest Thor is exciting, Taika Waititi says he was “anxious” to work with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe join the Marvel universe in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Taika Waititi | Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Bale and Crowe are no strangers to appearing in superhero movies. Both actors have been a part of the DC universe. Bale played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy while Crowe played Jor-El in Man of Steel . Now, both actors are making their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder .

Bale is taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher , a villainous character who is on a mission to kill the gods. One god he will be encountering is Zeus, played by Crowe. Bale is going to have a much larger role as the more terrifying and sinister foe for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to battle. Crowe’s role is a lot smaller, but it could be more impactful going forward as Marvel is now introduced to the Greek gods.

Taika Waititi was anxious about working with Bale and Crowe

Taika Waititi has worked with many famous actors in his movies, but he was worried about working with Bale and Crowe on Thor: Love and Thunder due to their history of doing “method-y” acting. In an interview with Rolling Stone , Waititi explains why he was initially “anxious” to work with them, but ended up enjoying the experience.

“I, too, thought that Christian was going to be like a very … you hear stories about actors who are Method-y and they really take it seriously,” Waititi said. “And I am just used to working with my friends where we have a very casual way of working together, we give each other a lot of shit and it’s like being with the family. So I would say that I was a little anxious to work with Christian and Russell Crowe. But I’d say out of all of the actors, those were the two biggest sweethearts I’ve ever worked with. No problems, no ego.”

It is true that many actors have a reputation of taking themselves very seriously. However, it could be based on the type of project they’re involved with and Waititi loves to keep things casual and fun.

Waititi always brings out entertaining performances

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Ubym_J-7xo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In all of his projects, Waititi creates hilarious performances from his cast, whether it’s a direct comedy or a serious drama. Movies like What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok show off how funny he can get actors to be while movies like Jojo Rabbit show that the director still has more of a serious side.

Either way, it’s great that Taika Waititi had his expectations for the latest Thor tempered after working with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. It’s good to know that they’re sweeter than their tough exteriors show.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

RELATED: ‘Thor 4’ Director Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was in ‘Star Wars’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Christian Bale
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor Movie#Film Star#Marvel#Crowe Played Jor El#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

136K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy