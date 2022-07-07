ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Evansville men indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment charging two men with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, illegal distribution of a tableting machine and illegal possesion of a tableting machine.

According to court documents, Ethan Parker, 29, allegedly obtained pound quantities of fentanyl powder from an unknown source in the Louisville area and manufactured fenanyl-laced counterfeit pills using a pill press. Parker allegedly supplied Joshua Harvey, 30, and others with fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills. Harvey allegedly transported Parker to the Louisville area to acquire fentanyl powder to facilitate the manufacture and distribution of fentanly-laced counterfeit pills according to the court documents. Parker and Harvey were arrested back in May.

DEA: With fentanyl around, ‘there are no safe drugs’

Authorities say Parker and Harvey utilized encrypted messaging applications to purchase, advertise and sell fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills. Authorities say they seized approximately 140 grams of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and powder, two pill presses and various dies and punches utilized to press pills.

If convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, Parker and Harvey face 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and at least 5 years supervised release. If convicted of distribution or possession of a tableting machine, Parker faces up to 4 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to 3 years supervised release.

The case was the result of an investigation by the DEA, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

